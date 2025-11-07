‘Boston Blue’ Adds Marvel Star for Season 1

A Marvel star has joined Boston Blue.

TVLine reports that Xochitl Gomez will be a recurring guest star in the first season of the Blue Bloods offshoot.

Gomez will make her debut in the Nov. 21 episode as Penny, “a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean’s life.” Per the episode’s official logline, which Danny’s youngest will have a budding romance that “faces unexpected complications.” Boston Blue will mark the actress’ first live-action TV role since appearing as Dawn Schafer in Netflix’s reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club in 2020.

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Boston Blue, an expansion of the Blue Bloods universe, premiered in October and follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan as he takes a new position with the Boston PD while trying to reconnect with his son, who is a rookie in the police department. His partner, Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green), is the eldest daughter in a prominent law enforcement family. Gomez will not be the only one guest starring in the Nov. 21 episode. As previously reported, Marisa Ramirez will once again be returning as Maria Baez.

Per CBS, in the sixth episode of the season, “Code of Ethics,” airing on Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET, “With an assist from NYPD’s Maria Baez (Ramirez), Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader. Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae and Sarah uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system.”

Pictured: Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan Photo: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

Xochitl Gomez is best known for her role as America Chavez in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The following year, she competed on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, coming in first place and winning the Mirrorball Trophy. Gomez also appeared in two episodes of Raven’s Home on Disney Channel in 2018. Upcoming, she’s set to lend her voice for The Cat in the Hat and Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, and will also be starring in the films Ursa Major and Dog Years.

As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes Gomez will be appearing in, but her role is said to be “heavily recurring.” Tune in to her first episode of Boston Blue on Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.