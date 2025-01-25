‘Bob’s Burgers’ Also Set to Go Missing From From Fox Schedule Amid Sunday Shakeups

The Simpsons is not the only series that is going missing from Fox’s Animation Domination lineup. The network recently revealed its midseason lineup for the Sunday animation block with a few changes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob’s Burgers’ 15th season won’t be resuming for quite some time. The long-running series will be taking a break but Fox assures that the series will return to the Sunday lineup later in the season.

With both Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons, which will be absent for February and most of March, gone from the Animation Domination block, there will definitely be some emptiness. At the very least, Family Guy will be sticking around and kicking off the night, followed by Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis beginning Feb. 16.

As of now, Fox has not revealed when Bob’s Burgers will be returning. Since Fox does seem to have a lot of animated shows now and only two hours for primetime, it’s not surprising that some tough decisions would have to be made for scheduling. Since both The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers are popular and have already started their respective seasons, it only makes sense for them to take a break to make room. Even if it might make sense, that doesn’t mean that it’s for the best.

Bob’s Burgers Season 15 premiered on Fox last September, with the most recent episode airing on Dec. 29. Only 10 episodes of the season have premiered, meaning that when the series eventually returns later this season, there will be many more to look forward to. Plus. Fans can always catch up on the current season or even the entire series on Hulu. It should keep people occupied for the time being, but at the very least, Animation Domination is still going to be as filled as ever.

It’s unknown when Fox will reveal when Bob’s Burgers will return, but at least fans know that the season is not yet over. Additionally, the network has yet to renew the show for another season after it was given a two-season renewal in 2023, which ends with Season 15. Considering how popular Bob’s Burgers still is, it would be awfully surprising if a renewal didn’t happen, but just like with the return, fans will just have to wait and see.