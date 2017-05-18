Bobby Moynihan Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 9 Seasons

Bobby Moynihan is expected to exit Saturday Night Live after nine seasons.

Variety reports the actor will leave the show after Saturday’s season finale.

This exit has been viewed as likely ever since his sitcom Me, Myself, & I was picked up by CBS for the 2017-18 season. The show is described by Variety as a “single-cam comedy examining one man’s life over a 50-year span.”

Moynihan will also voice Louie in the revival of Disney’s DuckTales TV show. He also has roles lined up in The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature and Why We’re Killing Gunther, an action-comedy helmed by his former SNL castmate Taran Killam.

Moynihan joined the sketch show in 2008 and was the second-longest-running cast member, only behind Kenan Thompson.

One of his most notable characters on SNL was “Weekend Update” regular Anthony Crispino, who would give wildly inaccurate second-hand recollections of current news events. Another one of his “Update” characters was the self-explanatory Drunk Uncle.

He also played a role in the numerous “scared straight” segments and the “Under-Underground” mock music festival advertisements.



He also impersonated numerous celebrities, including Guy Fieri, Snooki and Ted Cruz.

Moynihan hasn’t commented on the departure yet, but he did post a photo from the last pitch meeting of the season. He curiously made no reference that the this would be his last ever SNL pitch meeting, just the last one of the show’s 42nd season.

Last pitch of the season! #SNL42 @therock A post shared by Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) on May 16, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

The response from fans on Twitter has been sad, but hopeful about his next venture. Many users commented their wishes that Moynihan would reprise his beloved characters one last time on Saturday’s broadcast.

If @bibbymoynihan doesn’t do one last Drunk Uncle skit during his final episode of #SNL I’ll scream — Cynthia Clement (@Cinto26) May 18, 2017

The season finale of Saturday Night Live will air at 11:30/10:30c on NBC, with Dwayne Johnson hosting and Katy Perry serving as the musical guest.

