Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' Legend, Dead at 90

Sesame Street has lost a legend. Longtime cast member Bob McGrath has died. He was 90. Per Deadline, McGrath's family confirmed the news on his official Facebook page, writing: "Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family." No cause was given. McGrath first appeared on the popular children's educational program when the show first aired in the '60s. He played himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, appearing in his final episode titled, "Having a Ball."

Outside of acting, McGrath contributed original songs to the program, including "People in Your Neighborhood," "Sing a Song," "If You're Happy And You Know It," as well as the show's theme song. His work with the company didn't end there. He worked with Sesame Workshop, which administrates the franchise, by speaking at public events and serving as an advocate for early childhood education. He also appeared in Sesame Street standalone films, singalongs, holiday specials, and video games. He leaves behind his wife and children. As of now, there have been no memorial plans revealed.

Sesame Street was created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett and has aired on PBS since its debut. The show is one of the longest-running shows in the world. As of 2021, it has won 205 Emmy Awards and 11 Grammy Awards, making it the most than any other children's show.

Sesame Street was the first children's TV show to use educational goals and a curriculum to shape its content and inform its young viewers. Its format and content have been modeled by other programs to follow. It birthed the likes of iconic characters like Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, the Count, and Big Bird.

It's currently available to stream on HBO Max. This came after it originally moved to HBO in 2016.