'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Is Coming Soon in Wake of Major Cast Changes

Season 5 of Bob Hearts Abishola is coming very soon. The CBS sitcom was one of several shows to have some unfortunate budget cuts in order to be renewed for its upcoming season. The series demoted nearly every series regular down to a recurring cast member only. Leads Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, who portray the titular Bob and Abishola Wheeler, are the only two remaining as series regulars. Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Vernee Watson-Johnson, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona will all be recurring for the upcoming fifth season.

As for when the upcoming season will premiere, CBS announced their spring 2024 schedule, and Bob Hearts Abishola will be sticking with Mondays. The sitcom is set to premiere on Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following fellow sitcom The Neighborhood. That will be the first full night of premieres on CBS for midseason after Justin Hartley's Tracker kicks off the lineup the previous night right after the Super Bowl. Bob Hearts Abishola will again be followed by NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, so Mondays are going to be a great way to start the week.

It's unknown how many episodes the recurring stars will appear in, but it seems like they will all be returning at some point during Season 5. It's going to be interesting to see how that will work out and what the storylines will include. Bob Hearts Abishola is not the only show that has had to suffer from budget cuts, including cuts to the cast, so it's something to look out for when the scripted shows finally return next year. Hopefully, it doesn't mess with the storyline too much, especially with fewer episodes.

After CBS renewed Bob Hearts Abishola for Season 5, it was revealed that the network was only giving it 13 episodes. Now, with the strikes, it was previously reported that most shows were aiming for 10-13 episodes for their upcoming seasons. Even though it didn't seem like enough at the time, now that episode number is pretty perfect. February is only a few months away, and with the holidays coming up, it will surely go by fast. If fans can't wait until Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET to watch Bob Hearts Abishola, the first four seasons are currently streaming on Max. It will keep viewers busy for the time being.