'Bob Hearts Abishola' Star Is Fired up Over the WGA and SAG Strikes

Bob Hearts Abishola triple threat Gina Yashere is getting all fired up in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The co-creator, showrunner, and star of the CBS sitcom took to her Instagram to post a fiery rant. In the video, she clapped back at the studios after receiving questions about why the strikes are happening, and she is pretty fed up.

"As an actor in Hollywood, to qualify for healthcare, so you can go to see the doctor and so your kids can see the doctor, you have to earn over $26,000 as an actor," Yashere explained. "That sounds doable, right? 87 percent of actors working in this industry in America do not earn enough to qualify for healthcare. The Meryl Streeps and the Tom Cruises are .02 percent of all actors working in this industry today. As a writer in this industry, you have to earn $40,000 a year to qualify for healthcare. 92 percent of writers do not earn $40,000; therefore, they do not get healthcare."

"Did you know there are people working at these networks who are being paid more money for scheduling TV shows than the people that actually created the TV shows that they're scheduling? It's nonsensical," Yashere continued. "For those of us who are more fortunate and been able to make a decent living in this industry, it's up to us to stand up for those of us who aren't. I've been in that position, I've done shows for these streamers and been sent a residual check for 37 cents."

She also went on to say that if this continues, then they are going to be right back at the start, and those who are Black, people of color, women, LGBTQ, and more will lose their voice, and only those who are "white tech bros" and trust fund babies will be able to afford to be in the industry. It's definitely clear that not all actors are super rich, and a lot of them are just living paycheck to paycheck, which is heartbreaking to hear. As of now, there is no telling when things will get resolved with either WGA or SAG, but hopefully, that will be soon. As for now, fans will just have to wait and support their favorite actors and writers and hope that they will get the contracts they so rightfully deserve because, without them, there literally wouldn't be anything to watch.