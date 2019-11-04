‘Blue Bloods’: Why Donnie Wahlberg Wants CBS Crossover With ‘NCIS: LA’ or ‘Hawaii Five-0’

If a major crime wave ever hits the CBS crime drama universe, it would be the perfect opportunity for a massive crossover that could touch every time zone. Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg said he would be down for the idea, since it could involve him going to Los Angeles to meet the NCIS: Los Angeles stars. A trip to Hawaii could also be involved if Hawaii Five-0 wants to join in the fun.

“I’d like Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J to come on and do an NCIS: LA, Blue Bloods mashup. So, we could shoot one in LA and I could have some warm weather — right around February,” Wahlberg said in a 2013 chat with Blue Bloods fans, notes CinemaBlend.

Wahlberg continued, “They can come to New York and be cold for a week and we can go to L.A. and be warm for a week. Actually eight days, so it’d be about two weeks, right in the middle of February would really mean a lot to me to be in some warm weather. Start writing CBS and demand it, OK, guys? Or Hawaii Five-0, ’cause I’d go to Hawaii. That would work too. Got no problem with that.”

While it would take a lot to coordinate the production schedules of three shows in three different time zones and in three different states, it could conceivably happen. CBS Television Studios is involved with producing all three shows, so there wouldn’t have to be any fancy negotiating deals between rival studios to get it done.

Plus, it would finally give Blue Bloods a chance to join another CBS drama universe. The show, starring Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, has never crossed over with other CBS dramas. Meanwhile, Hawaii Five-0 has already crossed over with Magnum, P.I. and NCIS: LA has, of course, had run-ins with NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans.

Wahlberg plays Detective Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods, which is now in its 10th season. The series also hit its 200th episode this year and has helped anchor CBS Friday night line-up, where it has been since 2011. The rest of the cast includes Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray.

Before Wahlberg works with actors on other shows, he might want to check in with the stars on his own show he doesn’t work with too often. Since the Blue Bloods story structure often keeps Danny away from Frank, he hasn’t gotten a chance to work with Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker.

“Everybody’s like, ‘What’s it like working with Donnie?’ And I never seen him,” Hawk told PopCulture.com in a recent interview. “Like I see him during Christmas time when I deliver my chocolate chip cookies to him because he seems to like those.”

Hawk later told us, “This show definitely has its finger on the pulse of the news and I think we do it right. I think we honor as many different voices and stories as we can within the network parameters… I’m very proud of this show. I think it’s something that 10 PM is normally where shows go to die on a Friday night and we’re thriving.”

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, while NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: CBS