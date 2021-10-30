‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Squares off Against Legendary Actor in Next New Episode

Halloween weekend is a little scarier for Blue Bloods fans this year because there are no new adventures featuring the Reagan family to watch. CBS is airing “Redemption,” which first aired back in January, on Friday, Oct. 29 instead of a new episode. The next new episode, “Good Intentions,” does not air until Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET. “Good Intentions” will see Tom Selleck squaring off against a fellow Hollywood legend, the great Stacy Keach.

In the new episode, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck) finds himself on the opposite side of an issue with Archbishop Kearns (Keach) after a local priest demands the New York Police Department’s budget be slashed following clashes between the force and the church, according to CBS’ episode description. This will be Keach’s seventh appearance on the show and first since the April 2020 episode “Hide in Plain Sight.” Keach made his first appearance on Blue Bloods in the November 2016 episode “Confessions.”

Keach has over 200 credits to his name, stretching back to the 1960s. In 1988, he earned an Emmy nomination for playing the author Ernest Hemingway in the miniseries Hemingway and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. He recently starred on CBS’ Man with a Plan, which starred Matt LeBlanc. Keach also had a recurring role on NCIS: New Orleans as Scott Bakula’s on-screen father.

“Good Intentions” also features stories with the other characters, of course. Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) run into some marital trouble when Eddie lets her father, ex-convict Armin (guest star Michael Cullen, who replaces William Sadler) live with them. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Barez (Marisa Ramirez) try to help a desperate out-of-town man (Dave Quay) find his missing sister in New York City. Anthony (Steven Schirripa) asks Erin (Bridget Moynihan) to help him close a case from early in his career after new evidence resurfaces. (Erin and Anthony’s last effort to close a cold case didn’t exactly go over well with her boss.)

Last week’s episode, “True Blue,” saw the show say goodbye to Officer Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), Eddie’s partner. After a homeless woman spat in Rachel’s face when she was trying to help, Rachel decided she had enough of the job. Eddie wanted Rachel to stay, but nothing could convince her friend to change her mind. Rachel said goodbye, and Eddie said she would always be there to help. The episode ended with Rachel saying goodbye to Frank. “I would like to ask a favor… that a year from today, you get in touch with me… if not to re-up, then just to catch up,” he asked her. “Yes sir, I will do that gladly, Rachel promised. New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and past episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.