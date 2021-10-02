‘Blue Bloods’: Reagan Family Makes Shocking Revelation at Season Premiere Dinner Table

Blue Bloods with the Season 12 premiere, “Hate is Hate,” Friday night. The episode was packed to the gills with four stories that each led the Reagan family to question their faith in the way the New York Police Department handles things. Even Commissioner Frank Reagan grew frustrated because he hand to handle Mayor Peter Chase’s recent budget cuts. It all built to a surprising admission from every member of the family during the dinner scene. (Spoilers follow!)

Although this is a new season, “Hate is Hate” followed the familiar Blue Bloods format, with four different stories that eventually united for a brief moment during the Sunday dinner. Frank (Tom Selleck) clashed with Chase (Dylan Walsh) after a group of Jewish schoolchildren were shot at, inspiring the two men to butt heads over their ideas of how the city should be protected. Chase wants New York to appear safe for tourists, but Frank argued the only way to do that was to give the NYPD the resources they need. The disagreement becomes so heated that Frank isn’t even invited to the press conference announcing the school bus shooter’s arrest.

Det. Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) story centered on the murder of a 5-year-old boy, which inspired him to seek help from medium Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne). She told him the boy’s father had a role in the murder, which confused Danny since the father was a nice guy. It turned out the killer was the boy’s biological father, who was jealous that his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend was now raising his son. It turns out psychics do have real powers in the Blue Bloods universe.

Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) was frustrated after her partner, Officer Rachel Witten (Lauren Patton), was put on leave because she pulled a gun during a tense situation with unarmed civilians. Eddie and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) felt that Rachel was being unjustly targeted. Meanwhile, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) decided to investigate a decades-old murder that her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Rosyln Ruff) was an eyewitness to when she was 13. Crawford didn’t want the case to be looked at again, and Erin found out why. It turns out Crawford’s best friend’s mother was the killer and Crawford knew her friend’s life would be ruined if her mom went to prison.

Eddie’s situation with Rachel, who was seriously considering leaving the force, prompted her to ask everyone at the dinner table if they thought about leaving at least once, too. Everyone raised their hands, even Erin. Danny didn’t think Erin should’ve answered, but she noted that even her job as an A.D.A. can wear you down. “This week, in particular, I thought how nice it would be to not be an A.D.A.,” she said.

Pops (Len Cariou) asked Eddie if she was thinking about a new career. She said no, but she noted that Rachel is, since she believes no one is on her side. Danny thought that was true, but Frank disagreed.”There’s an awful lot of hate directed at cops, especially lately,” Jamie chimed in. “And it’s not just cops. It’s like, get in line,” Frank said.

Danny’s sons were inspired to ask how you could get people to stop hating. “I don’t know… like this. What we do. We talk, we listen,” Frank said. “Well… mostly you talk and we just listen,” Danny said with a smile. New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.