'Blue Bloods': Eddie and Jamie Team up to Track Police Shooter in First 2021 Episode

This week's episode of Blue Bloods had four storylines, but the most dramatic one gave Sgt. Jamie Regan and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan an opportunity to work a case together. At the start of "Redemption," Eddie and her partner were called to the scene of an officer shooting. They found Officer Ray Flores (Keilyn Durrel Jones) and his partner Officer Godron (Ken Allen Neely), who was wounded after a man got a hold of his weapon and shot him.

At the precinct, Jamie (Will Estes) briefed the officers on the situation and reminded them that the suspect still has Gordon's weapon. Flores wanted to help, as he blamed himself for the shooting and blamed himself. Jamie told Flores to go home, a move Eddie (Vanessa Ray) approved. Later on, Eddie and Jamie found a man lying dead in a park, shot in the head. The man also had Gordon's gun. Surprisingly, Flores showed up at the scene. He told Eddie he heard about the call and wanted to see if the suspect got what he deserved.

Jamie began to suspect Flores of shooting the suspect, noting that the man was killed exactly the way Flores threatened to punish whoever shot Gordon. Eddie defended Flores, saying it could have been a coincidence. That may be, but Jamie had to notify Internal Affairs (IAB) about his suspicions, which meant Flores had to be interviewed. "If you asked me, he had it coming!" Eddie said after Jamie noted that police cannot execute anyone who shoots officers.