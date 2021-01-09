'Blue Bloods': Eddie and Jamie Team up to Track Police Shooter in First 2021 Episode
This week's episode of Blue Bloods had four storylines, but the most dramatic one gave Sgt. Jamie Regan and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan an opportunity to work a case together. At the start of "Redemption," Eddie and her partner were called to the scene of an officer shooting. They found Officer Ray Flores (Keilyn Durrel Jones) and his partner Officer Godron (Ken Allen Neely), who was wounded after a man got a hold of his weapon and shot him.
At the precinct, Jamie (Will Estes) briefed the officers on the situation and reminded them that the suspect still has Gordon's weapon. Flores wanted to help, as he blamed himself for the shooting and blamed himself. Jamie told Flores to go home, a move Eddie (Vanessa Ray) approved. Later on, Eddie and Jamie found a man lying dead in a park, shot in the head. The man also had Gordon's gun. Surprisingly, Flores showed up at the scene. He told Eddie he heard about the call and wanted to see if the suspect got what he deserved.
Jamie began to suspect Flores of shooting the suspect, noting that the man was killed exactly the way Flores threatened to punish whoever shot Gordon. Eddie defended Flores, saying it could have been a coincidence. That may be, but Jamie had to notify Internal Affairs (IAB) about his suspicions, which meant Flores had to be interviewed. "If you asked me, he had it coming!" Eddie said after Jamie noted that police cannot execute anyone who shoots officers.
The next day, Flores met Jamie at the hospital, where Flores said Gordon was in a coma. Flores also said he had nothing to say to the IAB agents, which Jamie did not think was a good idea. Jamie did not think Flores was a cop who would go rogue. Flores sure sounded like he did shoot the suspect, but refused to tell Jamie if he really did.prevnext
Back at their apartment, Eddie began to suspect Flores really may have killed the suspect after reading the reports. However, Jamie noticed something was up with all the interviews of the witnesses from Gordon's shooting. For some reason, none of them mentioned Flores. This means Flores might not have been there when Gordon was shot, so Flores wouldn't recognize the shooter.prevnext
Thankfully, Gordon regained consciousness. Flores was at the hospital too, so Jamie and Eddie asked him why he wasn't at the scene of the shooting. Flores said he bought a pack of gum at a nearby bodega. By the time he got out of the store, the shooter was already gone. He felt incredibly guilty, but his story cleared him of shooting the suspect so Jamie and Eddie told Flores to go spend time with Gordon.prevnext
Elsewhere in this week's episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marissa Ramirez) tracked a rapist who found his victim through a rideshare app. Frank (Tom Selleck) also worked hard to convince Detective Allison Mulaney (Ali Stroker) to take a desk job after she received an award, but the detective wanted to stay on active duty. Erin (Bridget Moynahan) handled the sentencing of a man found guilty of vehicular homicide, and the victim's family wanted the man to receive a suitable punishment. New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.prevnext
