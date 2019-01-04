‘Blue Bloods’ Teases Intense Drama in New Preview Clip

Blue Bloods is finally back after a winter break Friday with the new episode “Disrupted,” which promises to test the Reagan family in new ways.

In a tense, 20-second preview of the episode, we see Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) pointing his handgun at a possibly dangerous man with blood running down his forehead. Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is also frustrated after he is bombarded by community activists while out to lunch. There is also a scene where Frank confronts the leader of the activists, Corey Vallejo, played by guest star Juani Feliz (Shades of Blue).

“This is police headquarters,” Frank told Vallejo. “You attack it, you best have the facts on your side.”

According to CBS’ episode description, in “Disrupted,” Frank suspects the community activists with setting him up for a publicity stunt. Jamie is also trying to lead his precinct without his father’s input. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) helps Anthony Abetamarco (Steven Schirripa) when he asks for help to protect his daughter and ex-wife from a dangerous psychiatric patient.

Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) case involves the investigation into a neighbor whose daughter is dating his son.

Photos from the episode also hint at more drama between Jamie and his fiancee, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray). The two have been engaged since the end of last season, and that has changed their relationship significantly. Jamie is now Eddie’s boss, and she often pushes him to be a more assertive when taking control of the precinct.

In the previous episode, “Authority Figures,” Eddie was concerned that Jamie was letting one officer walk all over him by not reprimanding him for a prank. However, Jamie proved he had his own way of winning the officer’s respect by showing off his impressive skills in a shoot-out.

Throughout the show’s run, the producers have made a point to be as realistic as possible. That means the cast has been through intense training.

“Our producer, James Niciforo, who is the unsung hero of our show, took Marisa [Ramirez], Will [Estes] and I to a shooting range,” Ray said in a recent interview with Long Island Weekly. “It was the first time I ever shot a gun since I didn’t really grow up with guns. I also did some SWAT-type training and learned how to clear a room. I have so much respect for police officers with the amount of gear that they’re wearing on a day-to-day basis and being in such great physical shape.”

Ray also said many of their stories are taken from the real-life experiences of law enforcement officers, although the show does not usually take its stories from the headlines like Law & Order: SVU.

“We’re not a ripped-from-the-headlines kind of show,” she said. “We’re definitely more of a personal experience kind of show. We tell the truth and let the chips fall where they may. We don’t tell you what to think.”

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Jeff Neumann/CBS