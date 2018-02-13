‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Want Jamie and Eddie to Be a Couple Already

During Friday’s episode of Blue Bloods, “Heavy is the Head,” Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) were in the spotlight. Their chemistry has had fans calling for #JamKo to finally become a couple for years. They did so on Twitter tonight too.

Eddie and Jamie did kiss last year, but they ultimately didn’t stay as a couple.

So ready for #Jamco to have a real relationship. #BlueBloods — Brenda Davis (@BrendaD31640083) December 9, 2017

The partners try to convince Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to drop the charges Peter Mack (Spencer House) is facing after he helped save a group of women from a hostage situation.

Did we actually get a #Jamko hug? Am I seeing this correct? — Carlynn (@JamkoRheese25) December 9, 2017



Eddie and Jamie saved the hostages after one of the women managed to escape. They praised Peter for helping them, but it turns out he had a warrant out for his arrest in Pennsylvania for grand larceny. Jamie had to arrest him after his name popped up.

Eddie really didn’t want Peter arrested and begged Jamie to reconsider. When he said he would, she gave him a hug in all the excitement.

Eddie knows Jamie will help that guy and she hugging him. #BlueBloods #Jamko — Monique (@calhoun_monique) December 9, 2017

Jamie later asks Erin for help to stop the Good Samaritan from being extradited to Pennsylvania, but she doesn’t want to. He figures out a way to trick her into doing it, though.

Yes. Eddie Janko knows Jamie Reagan so much, she believes him. 😍❤😭 Now put these two together already! #BlueBloods #Jamko — Monique (@calhoun_monique) December 9, 2017



Fans also really loved Jamie’s scene with Erin as it was a hilarious scene.

I love Jamie and Erin’s relationship. They’re too funny 😂 #BlueBloods — Tabby Santiago (@G8Rgirl324) December 9, 2017



Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania county D.A. will not bend, even after Erin told him about Peter’s good deed. Jamie takes Peter’s file and hides it in a pile, which surprises Eddie.

Sadly, the folder scheme didn’t really work out. But in the end, the Pennsylvania D.A. vacated the warrant after Jamie pulled some strings. The women Peter saved agreed to talk exclusively with a Pennsylvania reporter. The D.A. buckled to the pressure and agreed to drop the charges. Eddie smiled, but there was no kiss before we cut to the Reagan family dinner.

Fans really wanted them to get together after that good moment.

Jamie & Eddie smile at each other. These two needs to get together now.😍😍😍 #BlueBloods #Jamko pic.twitter.com/2uxAceoVeE — Monique (@calhoun_monique) December 9, 2017

New episodes of Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on CBS.

