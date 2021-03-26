'Blue Bloods': Will Danny Reagan and Maria Baez Ever Get Together Romantically

✖

Blue Bloods fans have long been desperate to see Detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez start a romantic relationship ever since Danny's wife Linda Reagan died. The two co-workers have grown closer and closer in Season 11, culminating with Danny even inviting Baez to the Reagan family Sunday dinner. The show has repeatedly left the door open for a romance between the two, but nothing has been definitive yet.

The Season 11 premiere, "Triumph Over Trauma," set the stage for a season with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) working on tougher cases that would push their relationship to the limit. In the episode, the two were trapped in a basement by a serial killer. While they were trapped, Danny and Baez talked about their families, with Baez admitting she was jealous of the "perfect" Reagan family. The two were eventually rescued, and Danny brought Baez to the Sunday dinner. That was a major step for the two, as very few family outsiders are ever invited.

In this month's "More Than Meets the Eye," Danny and Baez tracked down the serial killer, but it wasn't easy. Baez took the case personally and even did some investigating on her own. Danny showed up at the right moment to save Baez from the killer. She defended her actions, saying they were the usual reckless moves Danny would make. "I don't want you to be like Danny Reagan... because I like Maria Baez," Danny told Baez.

These moments and others have led Blue Bloods' legion of Twitter fans to wonder if Danny and Baez would start dating. Considering that the show already has one couple of co-workers-turned-married-couple with Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes), it seems like Blue Bloods would be repeating itself to go down that path again. But the fact remains that we haven't seen Danny get romantically involved with anyone after Linda's (Amy Carslon) death.

"I think eventually it'll happen," Donnie Wahlberg told PopCulture back in 2019 when asked about Danny dating again. "But I just think, you know, the audience had such a love and respect for Danny and Linda, and I think it, whatever it is, just has to be authentic. I think if it's a stunt or it's done for the wrong reasons, I think the audience won't like it to be honest with you."

More recently, Marisa Ramirez said she was not sure about the future of the two characters. One thing she is certain about is how well she and Wahlberg work together. "I'm a part of his extended family, and it's a good place to be," Ramirez told PopCulture. "Whether it blossoms into something more, I mean, the possibilities are endless, and I'm sure maybe they would like to explore the possibilities. But who knows? ... Everybody makes different choices. Who knows what'll happen?"

This week's episode promises to feature another major turning point in Baez and Danny's relationship. As we have seen in the previews, Danny is forced to prove Baez is innocent after a body is discovered on her lawn. The new episode airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.