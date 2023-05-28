'Blue Bloods': Sami Gayle's Season Finale Appearance Was a 'Dream' Come True

The Season 13 finale of Blue Bloods brought back two familiar faces, including Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan! The actress has portrayed the daughter of Jack Boyle and Erin Reagan since the first season, and the latest Blue Bloods finale marked her first appearance since Season 11, Episode 3. And while the return was joyous, regardless, it also marked a special career milestone for the actress.

Gayle told her fans on Instagram that she had always dreamt of shooting "TV/film during the day and to perform on Broadway at night." Coincidentally, filming of the finale came just days after the opening of Bad Cinderella, in which she plays Adele.

She also shared some sweet behind-the-scenes from the Reagan dinner scene, and it's like nothing has changed. She really manifested that she'd be doing both Broadway and TV at the same time, and it shows that you shouldn't give up on your dreams. It's pretty coincidental that she was filming the season finale just after the opening, which really proves that when one door closes, another one opens.

The reason Nicky was in town, or the reason she thought she was in town, was because of her mother's announcement that she'd be running for Manhattan DA. Though it wasn't what she actually wanted, and instead announces she won't be running. Either way, Nicky was able to be with her family again and take part in a traditional Reagan family dinner for the first time in a while. Knowing the story behind filming the episode makes it all the more better because it really does sound like a dream come true.

With Blue Bloods renewed for Season 14, it would be great to see more Nicky and for more than just a single episode. Sami Gayle departed as a series regular after Season 10 and only appeared in one episode in Season 11. Depending on the storyline and Gayle's schedule, it's always possible that we'll see more of Nicky Reagan-Boyle in the future. Though since Nicky works in San Francisco, it may not be so easy traveling to New York a lot.

Sami Gayle is still staying plenty busy these days, as she will be in Bad Cinderella until the show's final performance on June 4. She is also set to star in the upcoming thriller, Kiss Me Judas, which is currently in development. While there's always hope that she'll make more appearances as Nicky on Blue Bloods, at least there will be other chances to see her, whether it be previous, current, or upcoming projects.