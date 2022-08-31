'Blue Bloods': First Look Photos of the Season 13 Premiere
While most shows are returning for their new seasons in September, Blue Bloods fans have to wait until the first Friday of October for the continuing adventures of the Reagan family. Thankfully, CBS has made that wait a little easier to take thanks to a set of new photos from the Season 13 premiere. There are a few spoilers in the pictures, so be warned!
The first episode of Season 13 is titled "Keeping the Faith," and was written by executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor and showrunner Kevin Wade. Alex Zakrzewski, who has directed many Blue Bloods episodes in the past, was in the director's chair. The season will pick up where Season 12 left off, with A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynihan) announcing to the family that she plans to run for District Attorney.
Blue Bloods will return in its usual Friday 10 p.m. ET timeslot, but not until Oct. 7. The lead-in show is the new Max Thieriot-starring firefighter drama Fire Country, which starts at 9 p.m. ET. Past seasons of Blue Bloods are available to stream on Paramount+. Scroll on for a look at some of the first-look photos CBS shared from "Keeping the Faith."
Eddie at the dinner table
Not too much is known about the upcoming season, but CBS did release a brief episode description for "Keeping the Faith." The story starts off with Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) handling a domestic violence case that is linked to Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez's (Marissa Ramirez) investigation. Wade has hinted at a new job for Jamie so he doesn't work with Eddie all the time at the precinct.
Frank and Kearns go undercover
Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) and his friend, Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) try to get an unfiltered look at New York City. That probably explains this fun picture of the two acting legends going undercover.
Erin and Jack play pinball
Erin also has a "surprising offer" for her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (guest star Peter Hermann). This is related to her decision to run for D.A. Since Jack is a defense attorney, so it will be interesting to see what he can do with Erin. Hopefully, he can convince her to bring Nicky (Sami Gayle) back to New York since we didn't see her at all in Season 12.
Joe Hill returns
Joe Hill (guest star Will Hochman) will make another appearance in the season premiere. Joe was introduced in Season 10 and is the previously-unknown son of Joe Reagan, Frank's eldest son who was killed before the series began.
Everyone's in a waiting room?
This mysterious photo shows Joe, Eddie, Danny, Erin, and Pops (Len Cariou) in a waiting room. Is it a hospital? We'll have to watch to find out.
Family dinner has an extra guest
It's always news when a non-Reagan gets to sit at the Reagan dinner table for Sunday dinner. In the season premiere, Kearns is invited to join the Reagans.
Frank sits authoritatively behind the desk
We've seen scenes like this many times! Frank is back behind the commissioner's desk. It looks like he will be there as long as Tom Selleck wants to come back.