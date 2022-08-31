'Blue Bloods': First Look Photos of the Season 13 Premiere

While most shows are returning for their new seasons in September, Blue Bloods fans have to wait until the first Friday of October for the continuing adventures of the Reagan family. Thankfully, CBS has made that wait a little easier to take thanks to a set of new photos from the Season 13 premiere. There are a few spoilers in the pictures, so be warned!

The first episode of Season 13 is titled "Keeping the Faith," and was written by executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor and showrunner Kevin Wade. Alex Zakrzewski, who has directed many Blue Bloods episodes in the past, was in the director's chair. The season will pick up where Season 12 left off, with A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynihan) announcing to the family that she plans to run for District Attorney.

Blue Bloods will return in its usual Friday 10 p.m. ET timeslot, but not until Oct. 7. The lead-in show is the new Max Thieriot-starring firefighter drama Fire Country, which starts at 9 p.m. ET. Past seasons of Blue Bloods are available to stream on Paramount+. Scroll on for a look at some of the first-look photos CBS shared from "Keeping the Faith."