'Blue Bloods' Season 12 Premiere Title Teases 'Hate' for Reagans as Production Looms

✖

Although new episodes of Blue Bloods will not air until this fall, the work is never truly done for the crew behind the scenes. On Friday, writer and executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor revealed the title for the Season 12 premiere, hinting at a dramatic episode possibly involving a hate crime. Tom Selleck and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast will return in the show's usual Friday 10 p.m. ET timeslot this fall.

O'Connor's post revealed that the title for the Season 12 episode is "Hate Is Hate." The episode will be directed by David Barrett, a Blue Bloods executive producer who has helmed over 50 episodes of the series. "Yep, we’re back. Gearing up for episode 1201," O'Connor wrote in the caption. She later clarified that filming does not start until the third week of July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (@siobhanbyrne_oconnor)

Fans could glean some further hints about the upcoming episode in O'Connor's responses. One fan said they were hoping to see more of Erin (Bridget Moynahan) with her ex-husband, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann). "There will be, but not in this first episode. We have Erin, Anthony and Crawford," O'Connor replied. This means Erin's plot in "Hate Is Hate" will feature her usual D.A.'s office cohorts, Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) and Erin's new boss, District Attorney Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff).

Another fan asked O'Connor to give fans "lots of Jamko," referring to the nickname fans gave Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes). "Jamko coming up," O'Connor replied. We do know that Season 12 could see some major changes coming to Eddie and Jamie, but not the way some fans hope. Showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider the writers "talk about" Eddie and Jamie having children, but they decided to focus on Jamie's rise in the police ranks.

"For now, we’re just gonna play probably Jamie’s promotion," Wade said last month. "If they said this show’s going to run for six more years, I’m guessing that Jamie may well be in 1PP before it was over — not necessarily as commissioner, but he seems like the guy who’s on his way up on that side of things." Eddie could also see a promotion, as she showed interest in working undercover with Anthony. "Every time we’ve played her undercover, it brightens up the screen. It’s on the table that Eddie could become a detective," Wade told TV Insider.

Blue Bloods Season 11 ended with a dramatic two-part finale that revealed Joe Hill (Will Hochman) was working undercover for the ATF. Jamie and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) snapped into action to help their nephew stop gunrunners and make sure Joe didn't meet the same fate as his father. Blue Bloods will air on Fridays after SWAT and Magnum P.I. next season. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.