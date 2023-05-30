'Blue Bloods': Sami Gayle Looks Unrecognizable in Her Latest Instagram Photo

Blue Bloods is currently on hiatus following the end of Season 13, but that isn't stopping Sami Gayle from still working, and she is looking unrecognizable in a new Instagram post. The young actress, who portrays Nicky Reagan-Boyle on the long-running CBS procedural, is actually currently on Broadway through next weekend as Adele in Bad Cinderella, and she is looking pretty different in a recent post.

Ahead of the Blue Bloods season finale, Gayle took to Instagram to share that she had a dream come true, which was acting on a show or movie and being on Broadway at the same time. Coincidentally, the opening of Bad Cinderella was just a few days before she filmed the Blue Bloods finale, and she was able to do them both simultaneously. Now that she's able to put all her focus on the show and sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from it on social media. And she does not look like a Reagan.

Since Bad Cinderella's Broadway run ends on June 4, Sami Gayle won't be portraying Adele for much longer, but she probably has many photos and videos left to post from her time on stage. It also wouldn't be surprising if she were to snag another Broadway role in the future. In the meantime, though, fans can still hopefully look forward to many more content from her from her time on Bad Cinderella.

Sami Gayle had been on Blue Bloods as Nicky Reagan-Boyle since the first season and was a series regular through Season 10. She's only appeared in two episodes since then, including the Season 13 finale. It's unknown if she will appear in any episodes in Blue Bloods Season 14, but that could also depend on her schedule. It's clear that Gayle has been thriving since leaving Blue Bloods full time, and she isn't slowing down any time soon.

While Blue Bloods is coming back for Season 14, and it is part of the CBS fall schedule, there is still no telling when it could premiere. Due to the writers' trike, which doesn't have an end in sight, it's possible it could be delayed. It might be a while until CBS announces premiere dates, as they're likely holding off until the strike ends if that does happen soon, at least. In the meantime, though, Blue Bloods is streaming for free on Pluto TV, as well as with a subscription to Paramount+, so fans can still watch the Reagans whenever they feel like it.