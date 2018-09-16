TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Reagan Family Welcomes Eddie to the Dinner Table in New Photo

There will be a new face at the Reagan dinner table in this season of Blue Bloods, although she is […]

By

There will be a new face at the Reagan dinner table in this season of Blue Bloods, although she is no stranger. CBS shared a new photo from the season nine premiere with Entertainment Weekly, showing Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) sitting next to her soon-to-be husband, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

After years of playing a will-they-won’t-they game, Eddie and Jamie finally realized during the season eight finale that they cannot be “just friends.” In the very last scene, the couple shocked the other members of the Reagan family when Jamie introduced Eddie as the next Mrs. Reagan. Now, Eddie has a permanent seat at the dinner table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This idea that they’d be engaged to be married, and yet still riding together as cop partners — we had to address that right at the top,” executive producer Kevin Wade told Entertainment Weekly.

“Like anybody in a relationship, you think, ‘Nothing’s going to change, right?’ They’ve been together all these years, they know each other inside and out,” Ray added. “But what they’re constantly coming up against is ‘Man, it has changed.’”

Eddie’s seat at the dinner table will be between Jamie and Jamie’s older sister, Erin (Bridget Moynahan). It takes some time for the Reagan family to get used to this change during their Sunday ritual.

“It’s an injection of nitrous oxide into that dinner table,” Wade told EW. “It throws off the balance — in a good way.”

Ray said Eddie will try a little too hard to lighten the mood during the dinner. Even off-screen, she was nervous about appearing in these scenes.

“It feels like I’m on a new show,” Ray said. “Before, it was like, Will and I against the world. Now it’s this huge collaborative effort.”

The new photo EW shared is not technically the first time we have seen Eddie at the dinner table. After production started last month, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Ray at the table on Instagram.

“New face at the #BlueBloods family dinner table for season 9,” Wahlberg wrote.

Ray shared the same photo, adding, “Thanks for the welcome [Wahlberg] and Reagan family. Also, that look from [Estes] is CLASSIC. Me talking his ear off and him looking at me like I’m nuts.”

Blue Bloods‘ ninth season kicks off on Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The first episode is titled “Playing With Fire,” in which Danny clashes with drug cartel member Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who thinks Danny had something to do with torching his house. Erin is also gets a promotion in the district attorney’s office. Jamie’s father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), will try to convince him that it is not a good idea to keep Eddie as his partner.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season