CBS Announces ‘Blue Bloods’ Premiere Date for Explosive 10th Season

Blue Bloods fans do not have to worry about shifting their schedules this fall because the show will once again air in its familiar Friday at 10 p.m. ET timelsot, beginning Sept. 27.

On Thursday, CBS became the first network to announce its fall 2019 premiere dates. The season will kick off on the week of Monday, Sept. 23.

Videos by PopCulture.com

CBS is making one big change to Fridays. Hawaii Five-0 will kick off its 10th season at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the sophomore season of Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. ET as the lead-in to Blue Bloods. MacGyver was bumped to mid-season.

Blue Bloods Season 10 will pick up after the events in the Season 9 finale. Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) married in the finale, although it was controversial with fans because the episode faded to black before any vows were exchanged.

In an interview with TVLine, Estes defended the decision not to show the wedding.

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so… I count it as a wedding!” Estes joked before seriously pointing out that vows were exchanged during the rehearsal dinner before the wedding.

“We already did the vows at the dinner table… But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing.” he said. “You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

Estes was asked if there could be more scenes from the wedding shown during Season 10, but the actor said they did not film much more than what was shown.

Tom Selleck, who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan, told Deadline the producers chose not to show the wedding because they could not top the “splendor” of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding.

“[Showrunner Kevin Wade] and I have talked quite a lot about [Magnum P.I.], the final episode and things like this. We’re pretty much in sync all the time. That’s why in this season’s finale, we don’t show the whole wedding ceremony,” Selleck explained. “How are we going to beat Charles and Di splendor or pomp? So you need some sort of conflict or concern or something to make that kind of scene work like with Eddie and Frank or something else.”

Selleck agreed to return to Blue Bloods, signing a one-year deal in May. The actor said he was pleased that CBS finally gave him his wish by announcing Blue Bloods‘ renewal separately instead of in a batch with other shows.

Blue Bloods also stars Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou and Marisa Ramirez.

Photo credit: CBS