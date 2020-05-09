'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Writes Emotional Note to Star Before Latest ICU Update

✖

Amanda Kloots continues to provide updates on Broadway actor Nick Cordero's fight with severe coronavirus complications. In her latest Instagram message, the fitness trainer shared a heartbreaking photo of Cordero with their 10-month-old son Elvis, alongside a plea with Cordero to wake up. The former Blue Bloods actor has been in the hospital for more than a month, and recently underwent a tracheostomy.

"Dear Nick, I miss you so much," Kloots wrote on Instagram Thursday. "Sometimes this whole thing doesn't even feel real. Sometimes it feels like you are just away doing a job and you're going to walk through the door at any moment. I miss my hubby. I miss holding your hand. I miss your gnocchi dinners. I miss watching tv with you at night and always falling asleep on your lap in five minutes. I miss laughing with you. I miss seeing you with Elvis. I can’t wait to have you home."

Kloots also shared another update in her Instagram Story Friday, reports Entertainment Tonight. "Nick was stable throughout the night. No new news, things still looking the same for now," she wrote. "In the ICU, no news ins good news!!"

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia, and was put in a medically induced coma after testing positive for the coronavirus. He needed his right leg amputated due to blood clotting issues and recently had a tracheostomy as doctors hope to take him off the ventalator. On Wednesday, Kloots said er husband was in the "very, very, very early, early, early, early stages of tracking." He "opened his eyes but nothing has been behind it," she said, adding that he is making "super, super small movements," which his doctors say is a good sign. "Mother's Day is Sunday, maybe he'll wake up for me and his mom, what a gift," Kloots hoped.

On Tuesday, Kloots told fan Cordero "had a little bit of a rocky night," reports ET. "I've had a little bit of a frustrating day, I'm going to be honest," she said at the time. "I'm just a little frustrated and sad." However, on Monday, Kloots had some good news to share.

"The doctors say Nick is looking good. His settings on everything are getting better, so he says that there's good progress. And now we just need him to wake up," she said at the time. "His eyes are opening up but they're not connected to anything right now. So we just need them to connect to something."

Meanwhile, Kloots is finding support from her family. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself with her brother and sister, who have been by her side through the struggle.

"They have kept me sane, happy, hugged, fed and loved," she wrote. "We say goodbye to Uncle Todd today. Todd came to my rescue very early on and hasn’t stopped being the ultimate brother to me and Uncle to Elvis. I'll never be able to say thank you enough for his selflessness during this time. We always joke in our family that Todd is the 'Golden Child' and I 100% agree."