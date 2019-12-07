‘Blue Bloods’: Mysterious New Mayor Might Clash With Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan

During last week’s episode of Blue Bloods, Commissioner Frank Reagan met with Mayor-Elect Peter Chase for the first time. The two clashed over DCPI Garrett Moore, who Chase wanted pushed out. Frank stood firm and Garrett kept his job, but this is likely only the first of many times where Chase and Frank will come to heads.

In an interview with TV Insider, Blue Bloods executive producer Kevin Wade said Chase (Dylan Walsh) might push Frank (Tom Selleck) “in a direction that you might call ‘Be careful what you wish for.’”

During Frank’s first meeting with Chase in “Grave Errors,” Chase sounded like Frank’s dream mayor. He agreed to keep Frank as commissioner, and even suggested he would bring back stop-and-frisk. But he also had some socially liberal ideas, telling Frank the police had to do a better job of keeping the homeless off the street and vowed to direct more money to homeless shelters.

“He wants to do everything Frank’s always wanted — bring back ‘stop-and-frisk,’ build more shelters, and get the homeless off the street… but there are subtle conflicts,” Walsh explained.

The first of these conflicts came up immediately, when Chase asked Frank to fire Garrett (Gregory Jbara). Although Garrett had considered taking another position, Frank and Garrett later reminded Chase that Frank had the seniority in this situation. If he really wanted to keep Frank on, he would have to deal with Garrett, too.

Walsh said there will be a “fun dynamic” between Chase and Frank.

“The mayor is shorter than Frank [5’10” vs. 6’4″], but he has more power and he won by a huge margin. My sense is that he has good intentions. He’s a fixer,” the actor said.

Chase was finally introduced in last month’s “Friends in High Places,” in which he tried to convince Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to run for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Erin ultimately decided against running for her boss’ job.

Friday night’s episode, “Bones to Pick,” is the final new episode of the year. In the hour, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) have to investigate the mysterious death of a woman inside a men’s-only club. Frank also learns that the chief of Internal Affairs is allegedly having an affair with another officer. Lastly, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) find another topic to argue about: the gender politics within the Reagan family.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

