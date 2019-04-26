‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Blue Bloods is back tonight, and we have the info on how to watch, as well as what time it airs and what channel it’ll be on.

The hit cop drama is a CBS series and airs at 10 p.m. ET.

For those who prefer streaming to regular TV, the newest episode will also be available on the CBS streaming service, CBS All-Access, after it airs.

The new episode is titled “Strange Bedfellows,” and a description of it from CBS reads, “Erin must convince Frank to back a new state police bill as part of a bargain she made with Governor Mendez (David Zayas).”

“Also, Danny and Baez pursue the same perp twice after the DA’s office is unconvinced by their initial lineup, and Frank faces a challenge when a cop killer comes up for parole,” the description adds.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Recently, Selleck signed a new one-year contract to stay on the show for its upcoming 10th season, but his plans beyond that are unknown.

“Blue Bloods has been a top-10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

“On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season,” Kahl added.

In a previous interview with Parade, Selleck spoke about what he loves about being on Blue Bloods, saying that the show’s writers do a great job of crafting the stories that he and the rest of the cast then act out.

“Often we deal with such real police issues that, by coincidence, by the time that show comes together — is planned, written, acted and then put together — it’s in the headlines,” he said. “But, if you realize that it took about four months to get there, you realize that isn’t our goal. What we try very hard not to do is simply rip them from the headlines.”

“There will always be timely issues. We did a show that you could say dealt with the issue of #MeToo. I don’t call it our #MeToo show. That’s not the way we identify stuff,” Selleck added. “All those things come into play all the time if we’re treating these worlds correctly. But it is a fictional world. We’re not dealing with [NYC Mayor Bill] de Blasio’s New York or [Andrew] Cuomo’s New York.”