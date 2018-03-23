‘Blue Bloods’ Welcomes Former Mayor of New York City in Forthcoming Episode

A forthcoming episode of CBS‘ long-running cop drama Blue Bloods will feature a familiar face to New Yorkers. It has been reported that, former Mayor David Dinkins will stop by the show in “Risk Management.”

In the new episode, which airs Friday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET, Dinkins will present Danny Reagan’s son Shean (Andrew Terraciano) with a medal after he wins an essay contest.

That is not all that goes on during the episode. Danny (Mark Wahlberg) and his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have to find a missing girl within 72 hours or she will die because she needs her heart medication. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and his partner, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) end up being investigated themselves after they are in a car chase.

Meanwhile, in the commissioner’s office, Frank (Tom Selleck), Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) and Lt. Gormley (Robert Clohessy) investigate the growing number of lawsuits against police officers.

That episode description includes a major spoiler. The description for the April 6 episode “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty” reveals that Eddie will be shot. Clearly, she survives because she is back on the job in “Risk Management.”

Since Blue Bloods employs fictional New York mayors instead of real ones, Dinkins’ appearance is a rare one for a New York politician. Dinkins also cameod as a judge in a 2014 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The 90-year-old was mayor from 1990 to 1993, and remains the only African American to serve in that office. Today, Dinkins is a professor of professional practice in the Faculty of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University.

The current mayor in the Blue Bloods universe, Mayor Margaret Dutton, is played by Lorraine Bracco, who is best known for her roles in Goodfellas and The Sopranos. She will also appear in “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty,” and continues to clash with Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Frank has a more conservative view on policing, while Dutton is a progressive. No women have served as Mayor of New York City on real life.

New York mayors do have a history of appearing on shows filmed in the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on The Good Wife in 2014. Michael Bloomberg appeared on The Good Wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, Law & Order and Gossip Girl during his tenure.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. The next new episode, “Close Calls,” airs on Friday, March 30.

