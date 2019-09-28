‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Surprised After Guest Star Asks Frank Reagan for Help

The Blue Bloods Season 10 premiere included a surprise guest star’s return, shocking both Commissioner Frank Reagan and fans at home. In “The Real Deal,” Frank’s longtime friend Lenny Ross made showed up to ask Frank for help again, even though Lenny said he would never come back to New York City last season. This time, Lenny needed the commissioner to save his daughter.

At the start of the episode, Lenny (guest star Treat Williams) approached Frank (Tom Selleck) after his daughter Carrie was arrested. Lenny, who was once Frank’s partner, hoped his friend could get her out of trouble.

#BlueBloods on now.

Treat Williams always a treat, but Lenny gon be hella trouble, huh. — smusedtobefun (@smusedtobefun) September 28, 2019

Lenny is pleading his daughter’s case. Apparently she was skimming the till at his restaurant. Sounds like the kid needs to be in jail #BlueBloods — Jenna 🆎 3-0 (@JennaTVLover) September 28, 2019

Two minutes into the new season and we get to see Treat Williams again. This is what makes me happy. #BlueBloods — 𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔴 ℭ𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔱 (83-77) (@AndrewCollet) September 28, 2019

Carrie was arrested on narcotics and weapons possession at a nightclub and used a courtesy card to get Frank’s attention. Frank was not happy, especially after he learned that Lenny’s daughter has already been bailed out of multiple run-ins with the law. Frank did not even know Lenny had a daughter until today, and Lenny said he did not meet her until she was 21.

Frank’s old friend is back! #BlueBloods — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) September 28, 2019

Frank later interviewed Carrie himself. During the interview, Carrie told him she is not really Lenny’s daughter! Her half-sister is really related to Lenny. Frank went to Pops (Len Cariou) with the news first, since he was not sure if he should tell Lenny. Pops’ idea was to invite Lenny to the Sunday dinner, where Lenny got a brief look at what it’s like to be a member of a squabbling family.

Eventually, Frank had to break the news to Lenny that Carrie is not his daughter. However, he did find Carrie’s half-sister, who is also a convict. Despite her issues, Lenny agreed to meet with her.

This was Williams’ fourth appearance on the series. In his previous appearance, “Two-Faced,” Lenny revealed he was working with a journalist on an expose about the New York Police Department during the 1980s.

Frank is right, teach Carrie a lesson Benny #BlueBloods — J. Seaberry (@JJSea) September 28, 2019

Lenny wanted to give Frank a heads-up about the book, in which Lenny voluntarily confessed to crimes Frank is sure he never committed. Lenny said he did not want the real officer’s memory ruined and his widow to deal with the ramifications of the book.

Since Lenny agreed to take all the heat from the book, Frank told him it would be impossible for him to stay in New York. At the end, Lenny agreed never to come back, making his appearance on the Season 10 premiere a surprise to fans.

Williams teased his appearance on the show over the summer. In July, he told fans he was in Brooklyn, shooting the series. Members of the cast also shared photos of Williams at the Reagan family dinner table.

“I just love the fact that Lenny always does something to screw up Frank’s day [and] make [his] life more difficult because he’s a bit of a live wire,” Williams told TV Insider of his return. “I love this first episode of Blue Bloods. It’s so fun. There are many, many surprises in the life of Lenny. Frank always does the right thing and gets involved.”

Elsewhere in “The Real Deal,” Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) took on another cold case after Maggie (Callie Thorme), a medium who helped them before, brought it to their attention. The newly married Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) went apartment hunting. A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) had to prove she was better than a defense attorney from her past.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS