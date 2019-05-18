‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Reveal Season 10 Expectations Following Jamko Wedding Fail

Blue Bloods fans shared some of their hopes for Season 10, now that Season 9 is over, ending with the widely criticized wedding of Eddie and Jaime.

While some fans are still complaining about the lack of a full wedding, others are looking forward to the future and sharing theories. One fan hoped the show could include more scenes with A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), whose investigator Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) seemed to get more attention than his boss. It is true that Erin’s role in the series was minimized in Season 9, as was her daughter’s, since Nicky (Sami Gayle) rarely did much more than make comments at the dinner table.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another fan suggested Blue Bloods focus even more on the personal stories. However, the show is well-known for focusing more on the lives of the Reagan family than traditional police procedural stories. Typically, only, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) has a crime to solve, while the other characters handle internal police issues.

It did feel that the new Medical Examiner was given a prominent introduction & we could expect to see her interacting with Danny in the future. Erin deserves a bit more attention, she’s got her promotion but it felt that Anthony got more stories than she did. — Thoughts on Jamko (@JamkoThoughts) May 17, 2019

Also, being realistic and this being season 10, I hope we get to see a more personal side to a lot of the characters before it ends. We all love the cop procedural part, but we love the characters too and want more of them. #BlueBloods — Tasha (@Tasha1327) May 17, 2019

The next season could also introduce a new love interest for Danny, who spent much of the past season continuing to handle the death of Linda (Amy Carlson) and to track down her killer. Hopefully, we also see Frank do more things outside his office and take on more issues relevant to 2019.

If Blue Bloods season 10 premiere don’t start off with Jamie and Eddie on there honeymoon. #TeamJamko will riot. #Jamko — Monique (@calhoun_monique) May 12, 2019

Since the show’s ninth season ended on May 10, the series has been criticized for not showing the full wedding ceremony for Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray). “Something Blue” finished with the wedding, but the series faded to black as Eddie walked down the aisle and Jamie smiled. There was no “I dos” and no vows. The season even ended without showing the wedding reception, which was a shock since finding a reception venue was even part of one episode earlier in the season.

After the episode aired, Will Estes is the only actor to directly respond to fans’ anger.

Many of your viewers were disappointed in the wedding episode (Something Blue) What CBS and the Blue Bloods production staff could do to make it up to the viewership is to start season 10 off with Jamie and Eddie taking their vows — Jeffrey Nagy (@JeffreyNagy2) May 14, 2019

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so.. I count it as a wedding,” Estes told TVLine. “We already did the vows at the dinner table… But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing. You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

Before the outrage began, Tom Selleck, who stars as Jamie’s father, Commissioner Frank Reagan, told Deadline they decided the wedding could not compete with the “splendor or pomp” of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding. Instead, they chose to focus on a dramatic moment where Eddie asked Frank to walk her down the aisle.

Blue Bloods is not on CBS tonight, as the Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 finale airs in its place. New episodes of the series will air in the fall.

Photo credit: CBS