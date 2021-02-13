'Blue Bloods' Fans Have to Wait a Bit for Next New Episode

✖

Blue Bloods fans will have to savor Friday night's episode for a little bit longer because the show is going on another brief hiatus. CBS is not airing new episodes on Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 26. The next new episode of the long-running police drama is scheduled to air on Friday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET. Repeats have been more frequent during this season due to the fewer episode count caused by the coronavirus pandemic delays over the summer.

This week's episode was "In Too Deep," which found Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) clashing with Det. Judy Farrow (guest star Angel Desai) as she was assigned to investigate a Staten Island drive-by shooting Danny witnessed. Eventually, the two put aside their differences and got to the bottom of the case. Meanwhile, Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) teamed up with A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Det. Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa) to investigate a cold case murder using new evidence Jamie's childhood friend Alison Gable (guest star Erin Jeufer) found. Commissioner Frank Reagan's (Tom Selleck) story involved Douglas Mckenzie (guest star Mike Carlsen), a former police officer who hoped to get back in the NYPD's good graces by providing important evidence on a suspected crime ring.

Although the next few episodes of Blue Bloods will not be new adventures with the Reagans, they will give fans a chance to catch-up on other major events in Season 11. The season premiere, "Triumph Over Trauma," will air on Feb. 19. This key episode featured Jamie working together with Joe Hill (Will Hochman), the nephew the Reagan children never knew they had until the Season 10 finale. The second episode of Season 11, "In the Name of the Father," will re-air on Feb. 26. The episode also featured a major cliffhanger, with the world learning that Joe is the son of the late Joe Reagan.

Joe's story also continued into the third episode of the season, "Atonement." In that one, Joe had to decide his future in New York, now that everyone knows of his true parentage. He ultimately decided to leave the city to take a break from police work. During the family dinner, the Reagans noted how disappointed they were, but understood his decision. Joe has not appeared on the show since, and it is not clear if the story will be picked up later in the season.

In an interview with PopCulture, Estes said it was an "awesome idea" to introduce a new Reagan. He called working with Joe a "really powerful experience" for Jamie. "It's just been a new cool thing on a show that's run so long to have a new character come in like that... is really a cool bit of oxygen for all of it," Estes added.

