'Blue Bloods': Who Is Will Hochman, the Latest Reagan at the Dinner Table

Blue Bloods Season 11 picked up where the previous season left off, with the shocking revelation that there has been an unknown member of the Reagan family the entire time. Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman, made his debut in the Season 10 finale, "Family Secrets," and has continued to play a significant role in the first two episodes of the new season. Hochman, 28, was raised in Brooklyn and recently starred in the Kevin Costner movie Let Him Go.

Hochman made his Broadway debut last year in Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside at Studio 54. In an interview with Broadway.com, Hochman said his first love was sports, and he did not decide to try his hand at acting until he was 20. As a kid, he loved playing basketball and football. He was bit by the acting bug in college when he took an acting class. Even though he was already a junior, he tried to double major in theater. That was difficult, but he took as many acting classes as possible while earning a degree in economics.

(Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Despite only being at the beginning of his career, Hochman has already worked alongside major stars. The Sound Inside co-starred Mary-Louise Parker. "She is a special one. She's a titan. [I’ve learned] so much just from being on stage and rehearsing with her," Hochman told Broadway.com. "The things that I can soak in are unbelievable." On Blue Bloods, Hochman shares the screen with Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan. In Let Him Go, Hochman acted alongside Costner and Diane Lane.

Hochman's latest appearances on Blue Bloods prove that Joe is not going to disappear from the storyline quickly. Joe is the son of Joe Reagan, the deceased eldest child of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck), and Paula Hill (Bonnie Sommerville). Paula never told Joe of his true parentage until the truth was uncovered in "Family Secrets." Joe still became a police officer and is now a detective.

Only the Reagans and Paula knew Joe's true lineage until the shocking end of "In The Name of the Father." In the episode, Joe became the center of media attention for an act of bravery. Frank and Paula agreed to try to keep Joe's secret safe, but in the end, Frank learned that a journalist found Joe's birth certificate, which listed Joe Reagan as his father. Joe's future will hinge on how he handles being a member of the Reagan family in public.

"It’s very different in our fictional world to be a cop named Joe Hill than it is to be a cop named Joe Reagan," showrunner Kevin Wade told Deadline. "Because the first question to that guy is, oh, wait, is your old man the police commissioner? In which case, this guy would answer, no, but my grandfather is and my uncle is this guy and my other uncle is that guy and my aunt is the ADA."

Joe's status as a Reagan has already made him a new regular at the family dinner table. Paula even joined in the tradition in "In The Name of the Father." "It was really a special room to find myself in," Hochman told TVInsider about sitting in the Reagan dining room. "It was quite the departure from the most recent thing I'd done, which was a two-person show on Broadway!"

Joe has also already had a powerful story with Jamie (Will Estes), who looks at Joe as a lost connection to his late older brother. Joe is "obviously his nephew, but I think he sees his brother in him and... this family member they didn't know," Estes told PopCulture. "It's just been a new cool thing on a show that's run so long to have a new character come in like that... is really a cool bit of oxygen for all of it," Estes added. Fans will get to see Joe continue working with the Reagans on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.