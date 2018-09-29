‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Cheer When Jamie Gets Promoted to Sergeant

Jamie Reagan is finally growing up. In the Blue Bloods season finale, the youngest Reagan told his father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) he planned to accept a promotion to sergeant. The move was met with widespread applause from fans at home.

In the last scene, Jamie (Will Estes) told his father he did really well on the officer’s exam. He did not tell Frank at first, because he did not feel like giving his father an extra feather in his cap. Jamie said he will accept it, which means they no longer have to argue over whether or not Jamie can serve with his fiancee Eddie (Vanessa Ray).

“You know, you don’t have to accept the promotion. It is your choice,” Frank reminded him.

“I’m taking the promotion,” Jamie said.

“And you know you can’t ride with Eddie?”

“I know that… and so does she,” Jamie replied. “So does that mean I have your blessing?”

“I couldn’t be happier for you,” Frank replied.

Fans were so happy that Jamie finally took a big leap forward in his career.

Then again, another fan thought it could rob the show of a great relationship.

I don’t care for this. Jamie and Eddie riding together is one of the best show dynamics. And there are already too many concurrent storylines per episode, how are they gonna give Eddie proper screen time now? #BlueBloods — Syd Lexia (@Syd_Lexia) September 29, 2018

This fan was not alone. Another viewer called splitting the couple up an “awful decision.”

So, tonight’s episode of Blue Bloods was…traumatic. I cannot believe that they made Jamie and Eddie stop riding together! That was an absolutely AWFUL decision, in my opinion! #Jamko #BlueBloods #BlueBloodsFriday #bluebloodsseason9 #JamieAndEddie — Emma Fitzgerald (@brokencomfort) September 29, 2018

The ninth season of Blue Bloods picked up just days after the events of season 8, which ended with Jamie announcing his engagement to Eddie. For much of the episode, “Playing With Fire,” Frank and Jamie clashed over letting him continue to ride with Eddie. Jamie said there were no written rule barring engaged officers from working together, which made Frank consider finally making one. He later chose not to, and the situation worked itself out with Jamie taking the promotion.

The jam-packed season premiere also included an emotional storyline for Jamie’s older brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). He finally caught the man who torched his house at the end of season seven. It turned out to be Louis Delgado (guest star Lou Diamond Phillips), a hitman for a Mexican drug cartel.

Danny pulled off a trick to make Delgado look like a snitch, which proved to be fatal for Delgado. The next day, he washed up dead, and without his head.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

