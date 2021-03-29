'Blue Bloods': How This Week's Episode Hinted at Jamie and Eddie Having a Baby

✖

Blue Bloods favorites, Officer Eddie Janko and Sgt. Jamie Reagan might not always see eye-to-eye, but they had another big disagreement in last week's episode, originally airing Friday, March 26. In "For Whom The Bell Tolls," the series hinted that the couple might want to expand their family in the future. But will all go as planned?

Jamie (Will Estes) once again flexed his muscles as a sergeant by punishing Officer Luis Diaz (guest star Jacob Dickey) for coming in late for the third time. Although Diaz said his wife is pregnant and suffering from morning sickness, Jamie said he could not let the tardiness slide again. So, Jamie gave Diaz street duty. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) pleaded with Jamie to drop the punishment, but Jamie stood firm. She later admitted that she was serving as a temporary union rep at the precinct and she did not want to have to go against Jamie in front of their superior officer to plead her case.

(Photo: Patrick Harbron/CBS)

That ended up happening anyway, as Eddie failed to change Jamie's mind. When the time came to make their case before Captain Espinoza (guest star Luis Antonio Ramos), Jamie insisted he had to hold Diaz accountable because he already let his tardiness slide twice. Eddie argued that Diaz should be applauded for supporting his wife. The situation got heated between Jamie and Eddie, with Eddie at one point claiming she thinks "Sergeant Reagan is the kind of man who would leave his wife to fend for herself while off to work he goes." Eddie also noted that Diaz couldn't just wish away his wife's morning sickness, which prompted Jamie to tell her he expects Diaz to make the necessary adjustments to get to work on time. Espinoza ended up supporting Jamie's decision.

However, Jamie later reversed Diaz's punishment. Jamie tried to tell Eddie that it was a higher-up, but she knew better. "You think I did it for?" Jamie asked. Eddie leaned in and slyly commented, "For us." Jamie still insisted he did not do it, and Eddie believed him. But as he walked away, Jamie began walking in a funny way, which clearly meant that he did make the change. Perhaps that means he is looking forward to a future where they could have a baby while juggling their careers.

This episode also saw Frank (Tom Selleck) agree to see a therapist after he tried and failed to get Gormley (Robert Clohessy) to do so. Gormley was going through a difficult time after he learned his longtime partner died suddenly. Erin (Briget Moynahan) clashed with her boss D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff) after Crawford passed Erin notes on how to act in court. The two reached an agreement after Erin told Crawford she will work with her, but not for her. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) also proved Baez (Marisa Ramirez) did not kill the personal trainer found dead on her lawn, but the man's fiancee did. New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.