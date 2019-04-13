‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Friday Night’s Huge Linda Reagan Reveal

Blue Bloods seems to have finally unraveled the mystery of Linda Reagan’s death, and Donnie Wahlberg is loving it.

On Friday night’s episode, Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) is informed by recurring criminal Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) about identity of the man responsible for Linda’s (Amy Carlson) death. Linda, who was Danny’s wife, died during a helicopter crash in the Season 7 finale, but it was later revealed to have been caused by an outside party.

Throughout the episode, Danny and Luis form an unlikely partnership to hunt the man (played by Danny Trejo) down. They are successful and Trejo’s character is taken into custody.

First a goodbye to DelGado … Then a goodbye to Linda. 🙏🏼😢 On to season 10!#BlueBloods 💙 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 13, 2019

Wahlberg soon took to Twitter to rejoice at the perceived ending of the mystery surrounding Linda’s murder. In a tweet, he also looked forward to Season 10, which was just announced by CBS.

“First a goodbye to DelGado … Then a goodbye to Linda,” Wahlberg wrote alongside some emojis. “On to Season 10!“

Fans responded with their thoughts on the episode, with most opening up about how impactful the moment was to them.

“[Oh my God] Donnie!! This episode was amazing!! You were absolutely fantastic…left me in tears!,” one fan wrote. “Can’t believe you [and] DelGado ended up working together!”

Another added, “The tears are flowing. Damn Donnie that was a great and well-performed episode. I’m excited about what Season 10 will have in store!”

Others also chimed in with their thoughts on Linda, with most saying how much they missed her. However, some still held out hope that Linda was secretly alive and possibly coming back to Blue Bloods later on.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

