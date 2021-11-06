‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Makes Near-Fatal Mistake in Missing Persons Search

Nobody’s perfect, including Detective Danny Reagan. In this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, Danny made a major mistake when he agreed to help a man search for his missing sister. His error almost led to one person’s death. “Good Intentions” was the best title for the episode, as the other stories also saw characters make what they thought were the best decisions, only to see things go in a surprising direction.

At the beginning of their story, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Det. Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez), walked out of a courthouse wishing they could have done more to help victims before they become victims. At that moment, they spotted a makeshift missing person’s flyer and the person posting them, David Shaw (Guest star Dave Quay) just so happen to be across the street. Danny promised David they would help find his sister. That was his first mistake, as longtime crime procedural viewers know it’s never a good idea for an officer to make a promise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During their investigation, David continued surprisingly popping up right behind Danny and Baez. That was some strange behavior. They did track down his sister, who was going by the name Angie De Grazia (Kate Villanova). Once they met her, she revealed that everything David told them was a lie. They weren’t sisters and their dad wasn’t an abusive father who inspired her to leave Ohio for New York City. David was really Angie’s ex-fiance and was stalking her. Danny and Baez agreed to take Angie down to the station so they could help her get a restraining order. She went inside to get her purse, but was taking a little longer than expected. Danny and Baez rushed inside, only to find Angie gone without her keys and her phone. It turns out David had followed the detectives and abducted Angie behind their backs.

David took Angie to a park in Tribeca to propose marriage to her again. Danny and Baez tracked them down just as David got on one knee. When the detectives arrived, Angie ran over to them and warned them David had a knife. Danny yelled at him to drop the knife, but instead, David tried to escape. Danny ran after him, but David was hit by a car when he tried to cross the street without looking. The scene left Angie horrified, but at least she was still alive after Danny’s big mistake.

Danny wasn’t the only one who made a huge mistake in “Good Intentions.” Anthony (Steven Schirripa) became traumatized by the idea that he may have put the wrong person, Jade Jones (Aleca Piper), behind bars when a gun was pulled out of a river. He convinced Erin (Bridget Moynihan) to re-open the case. When they saw Jade scream about being raped and assaulted behind bars, Erin agreed to do so. Unfortunately for Jade, they not only discovered that she really was a murder, but that she also ordered the death of another person, so she got another murder charge on her rap sheet.

Elsewhere in the episode, Frank (Tom Selleck) clashed with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) after police embarrassed an activist priest by releasing a 911 call. Armin Janko (Michael Cullen) re-entered Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) life and she agreed to let him stay at the apartment she shares with Jamie (Will Estes). Armin insisted he had gone straight, but Jamie didn’t believe that until another criminal almost killed Armin because he wouldn’t help launder money. Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.