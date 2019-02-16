‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Left Shaken After Shooting Young Man in New Episode

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods finds Detective Danny Reagan shaken after shooting a young man while stopping a robbery, and A.D.A. Erin Reagan comes in to help calm him down.

“Blues” begins with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) arriving at a gas station during an attempted robbery. Danny shot the young man as he was coming at him with a knife. Afterwards, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) tried to calm Danny down and told him the investigator already believes it was a justified shooting. Baez told him to go home and get some sleep.

In another preview scene, his sister, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), showed up at Danny’s house to check in on her older brother. Danny insisted he was okay, especially since this was not the first time he had to shoot and kill someone.

“Maybe this time, it’s a little different than all the others,” Erin said.

“Why? Because he was young?” Danny said. “He was out of his mind. He tried to stab me.”

“Or maybe because your boys already lost one…” Erin said, trailing off as she referenced the death of Danny’s wife, Linda (Amy Carlson).

“I can do this, Erin.”

“I know,” Erin said before Danny told her goodnight.

Elsewhere in “Blues,” Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) tracked down a turnstile jumper who wants leniency because she knows where a missing weapon is that is important to one of Erin’s cases. Meanwhile, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) confronts a police officer after learning an experienced officer has a dark past.

This week’s episode follows a tense hour last week with “My Brother’s Keeper.” In that episode, Danny and his younger brother Jamie (Will Estes) got into an argument after Danny ignored one of Jamie’s orders at a hostage situation. Danny rushed into the jewellery store when Jamie wanted him to wait for the hostage negotiator. Since Danny’s actions dissipated the situation, Danny did not understand why Jamie wrote him up.

Danny and Jamie refused to put their issues to bed, and their anger even boiled up to the point where they left the Reagan family dinner table. They almost took the case to a trial, but Pops (Len Cariou) came in to convince them to finally act like brothers and put their issues behind them.

After Pops left, the two brothers finally admitted they respect one another and Danny agreed to drop his appeal to Jamie’s write-up.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS