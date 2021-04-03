'Blue Bloods': Danny and Baez Display Their Chemistry While Solving Grisly Gamer Murder

✖

While last week's episode of Blue Bloods left Danny and Baez's relationship in a precarious spot, this week's "The Common Good" gave the two no time to talk about their feelings about each other. Instead, the two focused on the murder of Andrea Davis, a popular gamer who was visiting New York City for a tournament. The woman was found strangled to death and her friend Megan (guest star Georgia Warner) was the one who discovered the body.

In their first interview with Megan, Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) quickly learned how difficult it is to be a female video game streamer, constantly hounded by male fans online. Megan said they often face threats from male fans, which Danny found as the entry point for his investigation. At the precinct, Danny's son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) looked over his dad's list of suspects and one name immediately popped out, Ralph Lamont (guest star Alex Brightman), a TV commentator who almost lost his job for making derogatory remarks about Andrea. "Like father like son indeed! Good job, kid," Danny told Sean.

(Photo: CBS)

When Danny and Baez interviewed Lamont at the tournament, Lamont laid on the charm very thick, insisting he had nothing to do with Andrea's murder. Baez reminded him that he had a motive, but he claimed to have an alibi and told the detectives they needed to talk to his lawyers next time. Back at the precinct, Baez looked at all the negative comments Lamont left. While she seemed ready to move on, Danny found something interesting in the video from the hotel bar. Lamont was seen with Megan, who looks just like Andrea from afar. Megan rejected Lamont's advances in the video, so Baez and Danny thought Lamont intended to kill Megan, not Andrea.

That night, Danny and Baez called Megan to warn her to stay where she was. Megan didn't quite follow that advice, and instead led Lamont to a private spot - the roof of the hotel. Once there, Megan, who had a knife in her hand, pushed Lamont to confess to killing Andrea. Danny and Baez arrived just in time and told her to trust them to put Lamont behind bars. After all, they heard his confession! "If you do this, it's not just Andrea's life that's over," Danny told Megan. "Yours is over too." Megan lunged toward Lamont, but Danny stopped her from trying to kill Lamont. Meanwhile, Baez put the handcuffs on Lamont.

The other stories in this week's episode involved Erin (Bridget Moynahan) helping Frank (Tom Selleck) make sure the governor knew he privately supported legislation Frank had to publicly oppose. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Officer Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten) saved a family from an abusive husband. Jamie's (Will Estes) relationship with a young man he was mentoring got complicated when he discovered that the man's brother was involved in a robbery. New episodes of Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.