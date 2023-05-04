'Blue Bloods' Character Not Returning for the Rest of Season 13

Blue Bloods only has three more episodes left of Season 13, but don't count on Will Hochman returning as Joe Hill before the season comes to an end. According to TVLine, the NYPD Detective will not appear in any more episodes for the season after appearing in just four during Season 13, which was the same amount as Season 12. The last episode that Hochman was in was Season 13, Episode 13, "Past History."

It's definitely a disappointment that Detective Hill won't be included in the final three episodes, and there's no word on how many episodes he could appear in Season 14. At least fans will be able to watch the remaining episodes knowing for sure that they won't need to expect or hope for Joe. As for BSeason 14, who knows what could happen and where the story will take the series to include more of Joe. The detective is clearly a fan favorite despite only appearing in a handful of episodes throughout the last few years, but maybe he'll soon start appearing in more.

Since he isn't looking at too many upcoming roles, and depending on when Blue Bloods Season 14 starts filming due to the writers' strike, it may finally be time to include more storylines with Detective Hill. It only makes sense that he's included more, considering he is part of the Reagan family. Of course, that family is as big as ever these days, so it's definitely hard trying to make sure that everyone is involved at one point.

Meanwhile, these final episodes of Blue Bloods will surely be ones to watch, even though Joe won't be in them. Joe may not be returning for the finale, but two major Blue Bloods characters are. The series will welcome back Danny's former partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), and Erin's daughter, Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle). It's still going to be a pretty filled episode, and it's not just about the action that will surely take place.

Hopefully, Joe will make more appearances in Season 14, but at the very least, fingers crossed that he's mentioned at some point so fans know that he hasn't been forgotten with the few times he's been on the series. Since Will Hochman doesn't seem to be too busy, as per IMDb, maybe he will find the time to be in more episodes of Blue Bloods next season, given if the storyline works, that is.