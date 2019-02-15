‘Blue Bloods’ Cast: Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and More Star in Beloved CBS Series

Blue Bloods has been on air for nine seasons, and it has built a dedicated fanbase over that time thanks in part to a consistent cast most police dramas do not have. The characters have grown over time, thanks to life-changing experiences fans have shared with them. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they go through the same problems and live-changing events that real families experience.

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, Blue Bloods includes characters from four generations of the Reagan family, including former New York Police Commissioner Henry “Pops” Reagan (Len Cariou) to current Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and from Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to his sons (Tony and Andrew Terraciano).

Videos by PopCulture.com

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Before the next episode airs, scroll on to meet the Reagans.

Photo credit: CBS

Tom Selleck as Commissioner Frank Reagan

The patriarch of the Reagan family is Commissioner Frank Reagan, who is played by the iconic Tom Selleck. A Vietnam veteran, Frank’s life has been changed by his losses and his Catholic beliefs. His wife, Mary Reagan, died before the show began. The death of his son Joe in the line of duty has shaped the series since the first episode. His older brother, Peter, died before Frank was born. Today, Frank still handles all the wheeling and dealing he has to do as commissioner and still makes it home on time for the Reagan family dinner on Sundays.

Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg plays Detective Daniel “Danny” Fitzgerald Reagan, the oldest and arguably most hot-headed of Frank’s children. He has a notoriously hard time sticking to the rules, which has made it impossible for him to rise above the level of detective. He has been a police officer for more than two decades at this point and is an Iraq War veteran. His life changed forever at the beginning of Season 8, when we learned that his wife Linda (Amy Carlson) was killed in a helicopter crash.

Bridget Moynahan as A.D.A. Erin Reagan

Bridget Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, Frank’s only daughter. She had a wild streak growing up, and that is sometimes on display in her on-the-job interactions with her father. In Season 9, Erin was promoted to a bigger role in the D.A.’s office, which has put her at odds with her father more often.

Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan

Sgt. Jameson “Jamie” Reagan is played by Will Estes. Throughout most of Blue Bloods, Jamie had dreams of becoming a lawyer and even attended Harvard Law. However, he has dedicated himself to the NYPD, even being promoted to sergeant. Now the leader of his own precinct, he still does things by the book, much to Danny’s chagrin sometimes. He is now engaged to his former on-the-beat partner, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray).

Len Cariou as former Commissioner Henry “Pops” Reagan

Canadian acting legend Len Cariou plays retired Commissioner Henry Reagan, affectionately nicknamed “Pops” by everyone. Pops is always there to offer sage advice and keep everyone on their best behavior during the Reagan family dinners. Most recently, he helped put an end to a dispute between Jamie and Danny.





Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Sami Gayle and her character, Erin’s daughter Nicky Reagan-Boyle, have grown up before our eyes. Although she took the police exam and has dreams of becoming the first Reagan woman to be a police officer, that plot has not been picked up often in Season 9. She often clashes with her mother over her dating choices.

Tony and Andrew Terraciano as Jack and Sean Reagan

Real-life brothers Tony and Andrew Terraciano play Danny’s sons, Jake and Sean. After Linda’s death before the start of Season 8, Danny became a single dad and struggled to make sure their lives stayed on track. In Season 9’s “Thicker Than Water,” Jack went off to college.

Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko

Officer Edit “Eddie” Janko, played by Vanessa Ray, was introduced in Season 4 as Jamie’s partner. Over time, the two tried to keep their feelings for each other at bay, but it soon became impossible. At the end of Season 8, “Jamko” became a reality with Jamie proposing to Eddie. In Season 9, the couple have been planning a wedding while also getting used to a new work atmosphere. Jamie is her boss at work, which makes things awkward at home.

Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez

Marisa Ramirez plays Detective Maria Baez, who first appeared in Season 3. Beginning in Season 4, Baez became Danny’s full-time partner after his first, Detective Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) left. Baez has been there for Danny, helping to keep his explosive temper from getting the best of him.