‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Jennifer Esposito Responds to Fans Who Want Her Back on the Show

Years after her controversial exit from Blue Bloods, Jennifer Esposito has a message for all of the fans of the show who continue to support her.

On Dec. 19, Esposito responded to a fan who sent her a screenshot of PopCulture.com’s article “‘Blue Bloods‘ Fans Continue to Miss Jennifer Esposito Following Controversial Exit.” The fan also wrote that they wanted to see the actor back on the CBS series and even tagged star Donnie Wahlberg in the post.

“I love you all,” Esposito wrote in response, keeping her message short and sweet.

I love you all. https://t.co/meku7dq8sP — Jennifer Esposito (@JennifersWayJE) December 19, 2019

Fans couldn’t help but respond to Esposito’s post to show that they really do miss her on Blue Bloods.

“And we always will miss you !! My kids stopped watching after you left,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I still watch off & on. Not the same.”

“I was a big fan of Blue Bloods,” another fan wrote. “You leaving is reason I stopped watching the show. Was not happy with how you were treated.”

“You were the BEST part of Blue Bloods!!!” yet another fan concurred.

Esposito previously portrayed Det. Jackie Curatola on Blue Bloods for three seasons from 2010 to 2012. She was later put on medical leave from the show after she collapsed on set due to her Celiac disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that affects the small intestine.

After being put on medical leave, Esposito took to Twitter and criticized how CBS dealt with the situation.

“CBS PUT me on unpaid leave an has blocked me from working anywhere else after my doctor said u needed a reduced schedule due to celiac,” she wrote back in 2012. “CBS didn’t listen to my doc and I collapsed on set. Which everyone saw! After a week off, my doc said I could return to work but CBS implied that I was NOT truly ill and this was a scheme to get a raise! It’s been almost two months without brining me back to work + keeping Me from working anywhere else!… Absolutely shameful behavior.”

CBS, in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, responded to Esposito’s claims.

“Jennifer has informed us that she is only available to work on a very limited part-time schedule,” the statement read. “As a result, she’s unable to perform the demands of her role, and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence. She is a wonderfully talented actress, and we hope that she will be able to return at some point in the future.”

Esposito has not returned to Blue Bloods since she left the program. She has gone on to appear in NCIS, The Affair and The Boys.

