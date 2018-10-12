‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Amy Carlson to Return to Television in NBC’s ‘The Village’

Blue Bloods alum Amy Carlson is preparing to return to television in NBC‘s upcoming mid-season drama The Village.

According to TV Line, Carlson is set to guest star in the series that is described as being “This Is Us in an apartment building.”

The Village is “an apartment building in Brooklyn that appears like any other from the outside, but is quite unique inside,” per NBC’s synopsis of the show. “The people who reside here have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors.”

The series’ main casts includes Michaela McManus (SEAL Team), Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Warren Christie (Alphas), Frankie Faison (The Wire), and Lorraine Toussaint (Saving Grace).

Carlson spent seven seasons on Blue Bloods as Linda Reagan, the wife of Donnie Wahlberg’s character Danny Reagan. After Carlson left the show, Linda was killed off, thus leaving no room for the character to return in the future.

Following her character’s death, Carlson spoke to Deadline about the shocking twist and how “surprised” she was at how fans responded.

“I was surprised, but I’m also just so honored that all these fans connected so much with that character,” she said. “It surprised me, but it really touches my heart that they cared so much about Linda and that she meant so much to so many people, I had no idea, I can’t even tell you how many messages a day I get about her and the character. They’re so sweet, they all wish me well in my future projects, they’re all just super supportive fans of mine, and it’s just so lovely.”

Carlson also shared her thoughts on why she felt the shows audience connected so deeply with Linda.

“Well, in some ways, I always felt like she was sort of the everyman, everyperson around the table. I felt like the way I always wanted to play her was — she was the regular person, and as much as all this stuff was swirling around them, I wanted to always ground that family with as much love and heart as I could,” she stated. “So maybe they identified with that because I think everyone hopes to play that role on some level in their own families, and Linda was able to do that a lot of the time.”

“I think that Linda and Danny’s relationship was really touching and grounding, and so a part of who he is is what was reflected in her, and it was a real symbiotic relationship,” Carlson added. “What I really modeled that relationship on was from Friday Night Lights, that sort of representative of a real marriage. They didn’t always agree, they didn’t always get along, but no matter what, you knew they could fight, but they still truly loved each other.”

At this time, NBC has not announced a premiere date for The Village.