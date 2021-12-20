‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Joins New DC Comics Show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Stephanie March is coming back to television soon, but not to prosecute criminals for sexually-based offenses. Earlier this month, she joined Noami, a new DC Comics superhero drama for The CW. Ava DuVernay is one of the executive producers on the project, which debuts on The CW on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Noami is about a teenage superhero whose life completely changes when supernatural events begin happening in her hometown. March was cast in a six-episode recurring role as Akira, an alien living on Earth who might help Naomi answer some questions, reports Variety. Kaci Walfall will star as Naomi, who was created by writers Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and artist Jamal Campbell. Naomi is a newer addition to the DC Comics world, with her first book published in 2019.

The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Jill Blankenship. Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks is also an executive producer. The show is an Array Filmworks production with Warner Bros. Television. “We’re thrilled to have this powerhouse join the cast of [Naomi],” DuVernay tweeted.

March is best known for her role as Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot on SVU. She joined the show in Season 2 and left partway through Season 5. She made guest appearances in Seasons 6, 10, 13, and 19, and returned to the main cast for a handful of episodes in Season 11. The character was also featured in the short-lived Law & Order spinoff series Conviction, in which Cabot oversaw a group of young ADAs.

While promoting her latest Lifetime movie A House on Fire earlier this year, March told Entertainment Tonight she wouldn’t be opposed to returning to SVU. “I don’t think there’s one female, well, certainly not on this screen, who did not take away some of the work and then put it into action in her personal life,” March said when reflecting on the importance of the series. She later added, “The subject matter wasn’t something you could just leave at work necessarily.”

March’s other credits include The Invention of Lying, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Grey’s Anatomy. In 2019, she starred in the social media mockumentary The Social Ones. In 2018, she played Ivanka Trump in Comedy Central’s A President Show Documentary.