Netflix Cancels Josh Groban and Tony Danza’s Police Show ‘Good Cop’

Netflix has canceled The Good Cop, starring Josh Groban and Tony Danza, after one season.

The hour-long dramedy premiered to little buzz at the end of September. From Andy Breckman, creator of Monk, the series was part of the streaming giant’s continued efforts to provide broad-appeal shows to its subscribers.

“The Good Cop will not return for a second season,” Netflix told Deadline in a statement. “We’re grateful to creator Andy Breckman and his fellow producers, writers, the incredible crew and especially stars Tony Danza and Josh Groban for bringing this classic odd couple father-son story to Netflix.”

The series starred Danza as Tony Sr., a disgraced former NYPD officer who refused to follow the rules. Living with his son, Tony Jr., (Groban), an earnest and obsessively honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. The father-son duo become unofficial partners when Tony Sr. offers to help his son become more street-smart.

Breckman served as showrunner and executive produced the series alongside Randy Zisk and Howard Klein. Danza was a product on the series, this was inspired by an Israeli series.

The series was made available to stream in September to mixed reviews, holding just a 52 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Variety writes.

Daniel D’Addario of Variety wrote in his review of the series: “A show with frustratingly little on its mind, The Good Cop quickly establishes its two leads as familiar personality types and then reiterates who they are, over and over, for ten episodes, with little modulation or development. Worse, for a show that sets up and solves a new mystery every episode, the show relies on the utter lack of intelligence of both its two leads and everyone around them.”

Netflix does not shy away from cancelling unsuccessful shows as it continues to supply countless original shows and movies to its subscribers. The streaming giant shocked viewers in recent weeks canceling popular series Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Some cancellations can also be credited to the streaming giant choosing to clean house of series not produced by Netflix themselves. The streaming giant is also seeing the end of its first two original programs, House of Cards in Nov. 6 and Orange Is The New Black in 2019, which were responsible for cementing the popularity of streaming television.

Photo Credit: Netflix