‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Responds to Amy Carlson’s Abrupt Exit

Fans were left heartbroken after the Blue Bloods season premiere a few weeks ago, as it was revealed that Linda (Amy Carlson) had been killed in a helicopter crash in the time between seasons.

Outside of Carlson herself, who posted a goodbye to her fans on Instagram after the episode, the rest of the cast has stayed quiet about the departure. This week however, the Blue Bloods stars broke their silence.

According to EW, Donny Wahlberg spoke out about Carlson’s exit at New York’s PaleyFast on Monday night. The actor, who has played Carlson’s onscreen spouse for eight years, said it’s been difficult to portray the man who has lost her.

“Rather than try to act or find something to do, I just thought about my friend Amy Carlson,” Wahlberg explained. “I thought about all the years together and all the highs and lows and the ups and downs and the journey. Any tears I shed in that scene was really Donny shedding them for Amy… She’s a dear friend. I cherish our friendship.”

Wahlberg also went on to address the fans, asking them to stay patient with the series, despite their extreme disappointment with the exit.

“I know the audience is grieving her loss too, a lot, and I think if everyone rides the season out and takes that journey with the family as well, they will go through those stages of grief together and do what Blue Bloods typically does: make us all one family,” he said. “Hopefully this family of our cast, the show, and the viewers will all mourn the loss together and move forward after this season.”

Ahead of Monday’s panel, costar Bridget Moynahan told EW that everyone on the cast felt disappointed by Carlson’s departure.

“We were all disappointed to see that she was going,” Moynahan said. “It was unfortunate that she made that decision at the end of season 7, so we were stuck with the story line as we could get it… But I’m really thrilled for her to go off and pursue other things and follow what she felt was best for her.”

Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.