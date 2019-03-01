‘Blindspot,’ ‘The Blacklist’ Not Airing Friday for ‘The Voice’ Premiere Rerun

NBC will be delaying new episodes of its Friday night dramas, Blindspot and The Blacklist.

The network will not air the shows Friday to make room for a rerun of the premiere episode of the latest season of The Voice, which introduced new coach John Legend to viewers on Monday.

Blindspot‘s last episode on Feb. 15 saw the team still reeling from saving Jane Doe’s (Jaimie Alexander) life, but could not waste much time as Madeline (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) was enacting her plan to kidnap Air Force One into action. In the end, the team managed to gain back control of the aircraft with Tasha’s help.

The crime procedural will return on March 8 with “The Big Blast From the Past Episode.” The official description for the episode reads: “An active bomber forces the team to delve into a case from their past.”

The Blacklist last aired a two-hour special episode last week, in which Red (James Spader) seemed to finally figure out Liz Keen (Megan Boone) was working against him, as he went on trial to attempt to clear his name of treason.

In the end of the special installment a jury found Red innocent of the first treason charge, though his legal issues are far from over. Meanwhile, Liz is still unaware of who Red’s identity really is, or why he would have claimed the identity of a man wanted for treason, or why her mother, Katarina Rostova, would have helped him.

Also during the hour, Red tried to get one of his associates to find out who leaked his location to police before his arrest. His associate finds out that it was Liz, but she begs him to keep her secret, as he has kept may of Red’s in the past, so that their relationship remains intact. In the end, the man lies to Red and tells him that his arrest really was a random pickup.

The series will return with a new episode on March 8 featuring a new Blacklister case and Red’s ultimate attempt to secure his freedom.

The Voice introduced Legend into the coaches panel, comprised already of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. The EGOT winner has already become a beloved member of the series, with many fans complaining about the other coaches blocking his picks during the premiere episodes.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, made hilarious comments abut the competition series’ schedule, commenting on the fact that it’s on both Monday and Tuesday nights.

“me realizing the voice is on randomly twice a week for two hours then once a week of one hour,” she wrote.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET followed by The Blacklist at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.