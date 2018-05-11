‘Blindspot’ Renewed for Season 4 at NBC

NBC is betting on another season of Blindspot, and its newest plot might have had something to do with it.

The series follows a mysterious woman known only as Jane Doe (Jaimie Alexander) who is found in Times Square with her memory erased and her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as she and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher the complex treasure map hidden in her tattooed body, the team uncovers a never-ending vet of conspiracy and corruption.

Variety reports the show moved to Fridays for its third season, where it has averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.3 million viewers in Live+ Same Day ratings. The series posts impressive gains in delayed viewing.

The series stars Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell; creator and writer Martin Gero serves as executive producer and showrunner; Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Jeff F. King are also executive producers. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn’s House.

Along with the renewal, NBC announced a series pickup for new show Manifest, also from outside studio Warner Bros. TV.

Deadline reports the missing-plane mystery thriller took long to receive a pickup despite it being beloved by the network due to negotiations for both shows.

Manifest is the first non-Universal TV pilot to go to series at NBC this season, joining dramas The Village, The Enemy Within, New Amsterdam and The InBetween, as well as comedies Abby’s and I Feel Bad.

The Manifest pilot was written by Jeff Rake and directed by David Frankel, the series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Once Upon A Time alum Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

The series is influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 and explores a hypothetical scenario about what would happen if a missing plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared.

Deadline released a synopsis for the new show: “When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.”

Rake, Frankel, Zemeckis and Jack Rapke executive produce Manifest, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Compari Entertainment.