‘Blindspot’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season by NBC

NBC renewed Blindspot for a fifth and final season late Friday.

The series stars Jaimie Alexander as a mysterious Jane Doe who was discovered in a duffle bag in the middle of Times Square at the start of the series, covered in nothing but tattoos over every inch of her body.

Over time, she worked with FBI agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) to find her true identity and solve crimes using the codes in her tattoos. As the show went on, the conspiracy has only grown more complicated, thanks in part to the personal connections she has built with her team.

The rest of the main cast includes Rob Brown as Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza and Natasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson as Patterson, Ukweli Roach as Robert Borde, Ennis Esmer as Rich Dotcom, Michelle Hurd as Ellen Briggs and Luke Mitchell as Roman Briggs.

Blindspot was created by Martin Gero and counts Greg Berlanti, Gero and Sarah Schecter as executive producers. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Quinn’s House and Berlanti Productions.

Blindspot was on the bubble for the 2019-2020 TV Season because it has never been a big audience attraction. The fourth season only averaged 2.8 million live viewers and a 0.48 18-49 rating, notes Variety.

However, the show did attract viewers after it airs, averaging a 0.9 18-49 rating and 4.9 million viewers when DVR viewing is included, reports Deadline. The show also does well internationally on Netflix through a deal with Warner Bros. TV. Since the studio agreed to take a lower licensing fee from NBC, the peacock network agreed to pick it up.

The fourth season pushed the series in unexpected ways, even taking the production overseas.

“I think one of the things I’m most excited about is just the scope of the show this year,” Gero told Entertainment Weekly last fall. “We shot the first episode in Tokyo, Paris, Zurich, and New York, so it’s really huge. It feels really big, and what’s so fun is to take the audience around the world, and to do it for real.”

NBC renewed a slew of shows already, before its upfront presentation for advertisers in New York on Monday. The dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Manifest, New Amsterdam and The Blacklist will all be back next season. NBC also picked up the sitcoms Will & Grace, The Good Place, Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine for new seasons.

The canceled NBC shows are Trial and Error, Marlon, I Feel Bad and Midnight, Texas. The network has still not made a decision on Abby’s, A.P. Bio, The Village, The Enemy Within and This Is Us.

Blindspot‘s fourth season resumes on Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

