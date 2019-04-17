‘Bless This Mess’ Viewers Weigh in on ‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard’s New Show

Viewers tuned in for the premiere of ABC’s new series, Bless This Mess, starring Lake Bell and The Ranch actor Dax Shepard, had lots to say on social media.

The comedy series centers around newlyweds Rio (Lake Bell) and Mike (Dax Shepard) deciding to leave their hectic lives in New York City to move into a farm in Nebraska. The show also stars Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier and JT Neal.

The episode began with therapist Rio telling her last patient she is moving away to Nebraska and meeting up with her husband after he also quit his editorial job.

Despite their excitement over changing their lives, their dreams of a quiet farm life begin to shatter almost immediately when they walk into the farm and fall into their basement.

“I think I swallowed a piece of ceiling,” Rio tells her husband.

“This show is corny but in a good corny way (smile emoji) loving it,” another user wrote.

“I am watching [Bless This Mess] and it is amazing and funny I love it so much can’t wait till next week and [Dax Shepard] and [Lake Bell’s] chemistry is so great love those two!!” a third user commented.

Fans were particularly excited by the introduction of neighbor Rudy (Begley) and Sheriff Constance (Grier), and their hilarious chemistry.

Woo hoo! Something FINALLY decent on TV! This is the first sitcom I’ve watched in over 10 years because the previews seemed like this was going to actually be funny and different, for a change! Thank you ABC! Not ONE SINGLE POLITICAL STATEMENT! #blessthismess — Renee (@ReneeinMLU) April 17, 2019

Other highlights from the episode included Rio dealing with her first close encounter with a cow, and the couple getting stuck in the roof of their house.

The pilot also carried some touching moments when the couple had their first fight, leading to Mike revealing he actually wanted to move because he was laid off from his job and didn’t know how to tell her. The pair decide to make the best of their situation and tackle this new adventure in Nebraska together.

Not all viewers were big fans of the new series, criticizing the played-out jokes about living outside the city.

Message to the Producers of #BlessThisMess : Nebraska, it’s not for everybody.

Not sure you know where Nebraska is.@ABC — (((Golem))) (@DanielBen_Del) April 17, 2019

“So far this show sucks. Green Acres was better,” another user commented.

“Y’know, I wanted to like Bless This Mess because I’ve always like Dax Shepard. But it’s a hard line to walk when the characters lack any sense of self awareness at all…” One Twitter user wrote.

“Horrible concept and even worse casting. You all [ABC Network] should be ashamed. Hire me next time to focus group this. DM me for details. Shame on you guys for making this crap without running it by me,” another user confidently posted.

Other fans shared their disdain for some of the jokes used during the first episode, including a moment some took as demeaning to Jewish people.

@BlessThisMessTV what the hell are you doing trying to joke around about Jewish people needing therapy on your show? “I don’t need therapy, I’m not a Jewish person.” #BlessThisMess — Jenna (@antiquecutie) April 17, 2019

“I don’t like this show that much. One of the lines is ‘I don’t need therapy, I’m not a Jewish person’ which is quite racist,” one user commented.

What did you think of Shepard and Bell’s new comedy? Bless This Mess airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.