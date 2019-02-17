Blake Shelton and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Cut up on Twitter Ahead of Elvis Special

NBC stars Blake Shelton and Dwyne “The Rock” Johnson playfully traded jabs this week, before NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute airs Sunday night.

Back on Thursday, Johnson shared a video from the set of his NBC show, The Titan Games, letting Shelton know he would have trouble completing the games’ physical challenges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I created The Titan Games only after I was told I wasn’t going to be allowed on The Voice. Now, rumor has it that Blake Shelton didn’t want me on it,” Johnson said. “Well, you know, I don’t know if Blake Shelton could do any of these challenges, but I do know this.”

Always fun to talk a lil’ shit with my guy @BlakeShelton! This may be hallowed ground but I still think you & @GwenStefani should do a cover of ‘Rockin’ Years.’ Oh I know my country brotha 😉 🎶 #3ChordsAndTheTruth #MeetMeOnLowerBroad #TequilaOnMe #NashvilleRoots #TitanGames pic.twitter.com/Z3wKKnAmpU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 15, 2019

Johnson then began singing like Elvis Presley, “Well if your name’s Blake Shelton, you’re strong and full of class. But if you went on The Titan Games, the show would whup your a–.”

“Always fun to talk a lil’ shit with my guy @BlakeShelton! This may be hallowed ground but I still think you & @GwenStefani should do a cover of ‘Rockin’ Years.’ Oh I know my country brotha,” Johnson added in the Twitter.

Johnson included the hashtags “3 Chords and the Truth,” “Meet Me on Lower Broad,” “Tequila on Me” and “Nashville Roots.”

I’d hit my button for that!!!! //t.co/Gj5S5clV6o — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 16, 2019

On Saturday, Shelton retweeted Johnson, adding, “I’d hit my button for that!!!”

While Stefani is not appearing on Elvis All-Star Tribute, Shelton is hosting and performing “Trouble/Guitar Man” and “Suspicious Minds.” Shelton will also join Post Malone, Mac Davis, Little Big Town and Darius Rucker for a medley of “That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Blue Suede Shoes.”

The show ends with Shelton, Carrie Undertwood, Rucker, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone singing “If I Can Dream” with a Presley recording.

Other performers during the show include Kelsea Ballerini, John Fogerty, Keith Urban, John Legend, Adam Lambert, Pistol Annies and Yolanda Adams.

The special is timed for the Feb. 15 release of Sony Music’s The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special, a streamlined version of seven-disc Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special – 50th Anniversary Edition box set released last fall.

Shelton’s Twitter fun with Johnson came the same day Pistol Annies member Miranda Lambert, Shelton’s ex-wife, announced she secretly married Brendan McLoughlin. Shelton, who was married to Lambert for four years and is now dating Stefani, has not commented on the wedding yet.

Elvis All-Star Tribute starts Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The Titan Games air on NBC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, and The Voice Season 16 starts on Monday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credits: NBC