'The Blacklist' Fans Not Happy They Didn't Find out What Was in the Letter
The Blacklist Season 8 finale was a massive one. Kicking off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night, the episode marked the final appearance of actress Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, but there was one aspect of the show that perhaps upset fans even more than Boone's exit: the unknown contents of the letter teased throughout the episode. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8, Episode "Konets."
"Konets," the second episode in the two-part finale that kicked off with June 16’s “Nachalo,” largely centered on Raymond "Red" Reddington’s promise to give Liz a letter her mother had left for her, which contained answers on his identity. However, to get the letter, Liz had to first kill Red to cement her place, and ensure her safety, as "a force to be reckoned with." Although Liz ultimately agreed to kill him, she was unable to pull the trigger, and the episode ended with one of Neville Townsend's men shooting her in the chest. She died before she ever got to read the letter, the contents of which remained still remained a secret as the end credits rolled.
After years of speculating on Red's true identity, with many fans coming to believe that Red was a parental figure, whom they dubbed "Redarina," the way Season 8 ended led to plenty of upset. After never learning what was in the letter, and with a great likelihood that they never will, many The Blacklist viewers flocked to social media to express their dismay and anger with the decision. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.
Yo if they end the season before/as that letter is being opened😤 #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/dAxQFvPW4G— kristina (@kristina6ix) June 24, 2021
"Nothing was in that letter btw, it was empty," one viewer joked. "I'm convinced even the writers themselves don't know who Red is..Red himself don't know who he is..."
For all these years we've been waiting to watch the scene when Liz finally knows the truth and now she's DEAD. DEAD I'm só mad #TheBlacklist— duda (@dudarama_) June 24, 2021
"Yeah great! 8 years of my life gone and I still don't know the whole truth!!!" tweeted somebody else. "[The Blacklist] are you freakin kidding me?!! No letter just a bullet! Couldn't you have just given us the info before Keen's exit?!"
I mean my heart just dropped , that scum bag really came and shot my girl up before she read the damn letter #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/oAQiwIAKO1— PrettyAri (@Prestigiously__) June 24, 2021
"Sooo after 8 years I'm waiting to find out the WHOLE TRUTH!! And still I know just some of it?!! Are you kidding me?" added another fan. "Could you at least did Keen's exit with some freakin closure?!! The letter, the truth? Nope just a bullet!"
Sooooo we learned nothing #TheBlacklist— ShewrEYEte (@tweetqueet) June 24, 2021
"I can't say that I'm surprised that we didn't get to see what was in the letter, but I'm still annoyed," commented a fan. "I wanted answers goddamit."
After 8 years, are you kidding me?? #Theblacklist and we still didnt get the big anwsers we were waiting for?? Im just gonna wait for season 9 to be on Netflix, im over it. pic.twitter.com/qI5eOynPDn— Alex 🌈 (@AlexanderGonz34) June 24, 2021
"Yup I'm DONE with this s– fam, y'all had a good run smh," tweeted somebody else. "Finale with NO answers? And now she's dead so why hold on to the secret? Smh f this."
Who wants to read the letter? #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/YuLbtNRboy— Mel! 💎 (@WinkiesWord) June 24, 2021
"That's not season finale we all wanted man," wrote another viewer. "Again. We know Meg Boone is leaving the show. Killing the character is overkill. Years of building this up... She will never know who the fuck Red is to her. Which idiot thought it was good to do this?"
Me taking a plane to get that letter from Dembe #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/0tRilqRzI6— deneen_the_authoress (@AuthoressDeneen) June 24, 2021
"F– you, [The Blacklist]. So many things wrong with that finale including but not limited to: Red not telling Liz who he is. She died how she lived. With no answers. Red not calling her Lizzy one more time," added another person. "I can't even think right now I'm so mad at what that finale lacked."