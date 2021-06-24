'The Blacklist' Fans Not Happy They Didn't Find out What Was in the Letter

The Blacklist Season 8 finale was a massive one. Kicking off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night, the episode marked the final appearance of actress Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, but there was one aspect of the show that perhaps upset fans even more than Boone's exit: the unknown contents of the letter teased throughout the episode. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8, Episode "Konets."

"Konets," the second episode in the two-part finale that kicked off with June 16’s “Nachalo,” largely centered on Raymond "Red" Reddington’s promise to give Liz a letter her mother had left for her, which contained answers on his identity. However, to get the letter, Liz had to first kill Red to cement her place, and ensure her safety, as "a force to be reckoned with." Although Liz ultimately agreed to kill him, she was unable to pull the trigger, and the episode ended with one of Neville Townsend's men shooting her in the chest. She died before she ever got to read the letter, the contents of which remained still remained a secret as the end credits rolled.

After years of speculating on Red's true identity, with many fans coming to believe that Red was a parental figure, whom they dubbed "Redarina," the way Season 8 ended led to plenty of upset. After never learning what was in the letter, and with a great likelihood that they never will, many The Blacklist viewers flocked to social media to express their dismay and anger with the decision. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.