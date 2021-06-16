'The Blacklist': Megan Boone's Exit Has Fans Reeling

The Blacklist fans are in a state of shock after it was confirmed Tuesday that series star Megan Boone will be leaving the series. Boone has been a staple of the beloved NBC crime thriller series for the past eight seasons, starring as series regular Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, a young FBI agent who joins a task force working opposite James Spader’s Raymond "Red" Reddington, a criminal turned informant for the FBI.

According to Deadline, which was first to report news of Boone's upcoming departure, Boone's exit was planned well in advance of the upcoming ninth season. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the actress told producers of her decision to leave The Blacklist earlier in the season. Both outlets reported that this means Boone’s character will get a proper sendoff and conclusion. At this time, representatives for NBC and Sony Pictures TV have not commented on Boone's exit. The actress also has not addressed the reports.

Boone's final appearance will be in the Wednesday, June 23 Season 8 finale. According to an official synopsis for the episode, which will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET, "when Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged." With fans now just having a week until they have to say goodbye to Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, many are in a state a shock and reeling. After news of Boone's impending exit broke Tuesday, many The Blacklist viewers took to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.