'The Blacklist': Megan Boone's Exit Has Fans Reeling
The Blacklist fans are in a state of shock after it was confirmed Tuesday that series star Megan Boone will be leaving the series. Boone has been a staple of the beloved NBC crime thriller series for the past eight seasons, starring as series regular Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, a young FBI agent who joins a task force working opposite James Spader’s Raymond "Red" Reddington, a criminal turned informant for the FBI.
According to Deadline, which was first to report news of Boone's upcoming departure, Boone's exit was planned well in advance of the upcoming ninth season. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the actress told producers of her decision to leave The Blacklist earlier in the season. Both outlets reported that this means Boone’s character will get a proper sendoff and conclusion. At this time, representatives for NBC and Sony Pictures TV have not commented on Boone's exit. The actress also has not addressed the reports.
Boone's final appearance will be in the Wednesday, June 23 Season 8 finale. According to an official synopsis for the episode, which will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET, "when Reddington takes Liz to the mysterious epicenter of his empire, their shared past reveals itself and long buried secrets are divulged." With fans now just having a week until they have to say goodbye to Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, many are in a state a shock and reeling. After news of Boone's impending exit broke Tuesday, many The Blacklist viewers took to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.
The Blacklist won’t work without Megan Boone so just end it pic.twitter.com/C4L1EEuUXo— 🌩 (@KiaYamoni_) June 15, 2021
"Wishing [Megan Boone] all the best with her career and future," one fan wrote. "Respecting her choice. Applauding the writers adapting, so the Elizabeth Arc can end in an respectful way."
"Megan Boone is leaving as series regular after #TheBlacklist Season 8 "
Me: pic.twitter.com/3tf42z9aN1— Lizzington♥️ (@lizred_thebl) June 15, 2021
"Like her or not, Megan Boone played her role excellently in the Backlist, so well that we all hate her, I personally like her though. Lol," tweeted another fan of the show. "The Blacklist won't be the same without her honestly. I'm already missing her."
forever grateful to megan boone for portraying elizabeth keen for eight whole seasons pic.twitter.com/t746hdn6rP— err0r 404 (@moonstruckswans) June 15, 2021
"Honestly so so bummed out that Megan Boone is leaving [The Blacklist]," one person reacted. "The show is literally about her so I really wonder what the writers have in store for season 9. I hope they wrap everything up. They've done a really good job with the story line."
#MeganBoone is leaving the show... I have no words other than pain 🤕#TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/vwm6W4hJqA— Moe (@MoeHamka_) June 15, 2021
"Without Liz this show is not worth it for me," wrote somebody else. "The show is Red and Liz. Whats the point then? Season 8 is last for me without Liz."
#TheBlacklist is not the same without #meganboone #dissapointment! Diego will be my only reason to watch, although I respect every single one of the cast and crew, #onlyhereforkeenler— Elena S🏝️ (@Lauras_Coffee) June 15, 2021
"I had a feeling Megan Boone was leaving. She was MIA for 8 episodes this season," tweeted another. "I don't know how The Blacklist will do the show without Liz. We still have Reddington. I hope season 9 is not the final season. I wish Megan Boone the best!"
Megan Boone is leaving @NBCBlacklist as a series regular and big sad about it ☹️ #theblacklist— Dave (@DBGaming_18) June 15, 2021
"This can't be true… 'I'm sorry but without her the show makes no sense, she's the female lead," added one person. "I'm sorry but I hope the show ends next season then because how will you continue the show when the show it's about her and Red? I'm so f–ing p–ed."
Just learned that Megan Boone is leaving the blacklist and tbh i think I've started to go through the five stages of grief-— ⁷Yro¹³ +×+💛💛🧈 (@think_he_did_it) June 15, 2021
"THEY LOST MISS ELIZABETH KEEN. WHATTT," wrote another fan, who went on to cast doubt that the show will continue on for much longer without Boone, adding, "this show about to be canceled huh."