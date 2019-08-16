‘Black-ish’ Star Marcus Scribner Addresses Racist Name Calling and Why He’s Excited for ‘Mixed-ish’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Since 2014, actor Marcus Scribner has been making audiences laugh thanks to his role on the acclaimed ABC sitcom, Black-ish as Andre Johnson Jr., also known as “Junior.” But following the success of the series, garnering a number of wins and astounding ratings, the network brought to life its creative and relevant spinoff, Grown-ish to life. Since its success, creators and writers have decided to produce another spinoff of the show titled Mixed-ish, leaving fans and Scribner on their toes with excitement for the newly angled series.

“It should be pretty interesting,” he exclusively revealed to PopCulture.com.

While Grown-ish was angled to tell more of his on screen sister, Zoey Johnson’s (Yara Shahidi) story of growing up, moving out of her parents house and starting a new college life, Mixed-ish will be designed to tell the back-story of Scribner’s on-screen mother, Rainbow Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross.

“Even just growing up in the school system, there’s obviously a lot of name calling: Oreo, different things like that, and it’s kind of cool to see that there’s a show like Mixed-ish,” he confessed. “It’s definitely identifying those issues and tackling those issues.”

“From what I’ve heard, it’s extremely hilarious,” he said. “I love all the kids who are on the show, so it should be pretty exciting. I’m pumped to see how it shakes out and obviously the time period is very nostalgic. I think people will really enjoy it.”

Scribner practically grew up on the set with his other cast members like, on-screen father, Anthony Anderson, Ross, Shahidi, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, and admits that it’s been a fun ride watching everyone grow up and continue to expand their networks and projects.

“Oh, it’s been amazing! Obviously everybody wants to grow and everybody wants to keep on pursuing their career, so we’re all so blessed to have been fortunate enough to be a part of a show like Black-ish and to be able to use our platforms in ways that help benefit other people and spread positive change.”

Which is exactly what the 19-year-old is doing. He recently teamed up with Frito-Lay Variety Pack Snackable Notes to help benefit Feed the Children as an initiative to help feed up to two million hungry kids.

“I just think it’s such a positive initiative and positive message, and to top it all off, it’s taking place in my neighborhood,” the Los Angeles native said when asked why he decided to partner with the chip company. “…so it’s nice to be able to give back to your community, and the Frito-Lay [Variety Pack] Feed the Children partnership is amazing.”

Fans can visit snackablenotes.com for more information on how they can get involved alongside Scribner.

Scribner is also looking forward to Season 6 of Black-ish which is set to premiere Sept. 24, 2019 telling fans “you can expect a lot” from the new season.