Is Billy Crystal Guest Starring on ‘Modern Family’?

The legendary comedian Billy Crystal stopped by the set of Modern Family last week.

Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria on Modern Family posted a photo of Crystal on the set. While she didn’t say anything about him appearing on the show, it’s possible he was just dropping by to say hello. The caption for the photo just read “Modern Family,” alongside hashtags “Billi Crystal” and “set life.”

Vergara also shared another photo with Rico Rodriguez, who plays her son Manny, taken in the same diner.

Crystal was last seen on television in The Comedians, a short-lived FX series co-starring Josh Gad, in 2015. He also appeared as himself in The Comedian with Robert De Niro earlier this year.

On Oct. 12, a few days before he visited the Modern Family set, Crystal signed on to star in a new movie called We Are Unsatisfied. According to Deadline, the movie will star Crystal as an alcoholic dermatologist who becomes friends with a struggling comedian after the comedian moves to Long Island.

Ben Schwartz, who starred on Parks and Recreation and House of Lies, will play the young comedian.

The new movie will start production in November in New York with first-time director Matt Ratner behind the camera. It was written by Peter Hoare, who works on CBS’ Kevin Can Wait.

Crystal has three Golden Globe nominations on his resume for the films Mr. Saturday Night, City Slickers and When Harry Met Sally….