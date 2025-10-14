Bill Nye Sets Guest Appearance on ‘High Potential’ Season 2

America’s favorite science guy is coming to High Potential.

Variety reports that Bill Nye the Science Guy is appearing as himself in Tuesday’s episode of the ABC hit.

Nye will come in to offer some science knowledge in order to help Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) in a “Morgan Vision,” that will guide her one step closer to solving the episode’s case. In the episode, “Content Warning,” airing at 10 p.m. ET following Dancing With the Stars, “When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner’s new role, and Ava seeks out more information on Roman’s disappearance.”

Greg Gayne / Netflix

The series, which premiered last fall on ABC, also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, and, new for Season 2, Steve Howey. It follows Olson’s Morgan Gillroy, a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to a partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.

Nye is best known for hosting the science education television show Bill Nye the Science Guy from 1993 to 1999, which won 19 Emmys throughout its run. Additional shows include The Eyes of Nye in 2005, Why with Nye for NASA TV in the early 2010s, Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World from 2017 to 2018, and Peacock’s The End is Nye in 2022. He was also a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 17 in 2013 and was partnered with pro Tyne Stecklein. After suffering an injury, Nye was eliminated in Week 3. Other appearances include The Big Bang Theory, Blindspot, Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!, Mank, and The Masked Dancer, getting eliminated in the second week.

High Potential was renewed for Season 2 in January and was one of the first shows to secure a spot on the 2025-26 schedule. The second season premiered on Sept. 16, bringing in 12 million total multi-platform viewers after seven days across ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and digital platforms, according to Deadline. It wouldn’t be surprising if ratings continued to rise as the season goes on, but it’s still early. Fans will just have to wait and see. Don’t miss Bill Nye’s appearance in a new episode of High Potential, airing on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following Dancing With the Stars.